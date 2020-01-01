HuskyMaven
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 'Bring Marques Home'

Dan Raley

Marques Tuiasosopo turned himself into a record-setting Washington quarterback, capping off his college career as a Rose Bowl most valuable player for the Huskies. 

After an eight-year NFL career, he returned to Montlake and worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Tuiasosopo later served as the Huskies tight ends coach, and then as the team's interim coach for the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl after Steve Sarkisian left town, a 31-16 victory over BYU.

He's worked at the UW, UCLA, USC and now California, for one-third of the Pac-12 Conference. He knows the league up and down. He's plotted for and against the Huskies, helping the Bears pull out a 20-19 win over the UW in the lightning-interrupted game in Seattle in early September.

On Monday, Tuiasosopo shared in Cal's 35-20 victory over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl, leaving the Bears at 8-5, same as Washington this season. 

Washington needs a new offensive coordinator. Bush Hamdan didn't work out. There's a vacancy soon to be filled.

Tuiasosopo would be an ideal replacement. Jimmy Rodgers, former UW standout safety on the Purple Reign defense of the 1980s and regular Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated contributor, thinks so. 

Others have suggested that former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich, recently fired as the Chicago Bears OC, and ex-Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, possibly soon to be let go as Dallas Cowboys OC, would be suitable candidates. 

Watch this video and hear Rodgers make an impassioned plea for a logical candidate. If anything, note how Jimmy keeps strange hours in the heart of Seattle. Just getting up or just getting in?

"Bring Marques home," Rodgers says, hoping the Huskies hear him while ushering in a new year 

