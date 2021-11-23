Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

    Former Husky coach placed on wish list for Pac-12 defensive-coordinator opening.
    Author:

    The Arizona Wildcats need a new defensive coordinator after their current guy, Don Brown, who's known as "Dr. Blitz," on Monday was hired as the head coach at Massachusetts.

    A wish list of defensive coordinator candidates popped up almost immediately and no one should have been all that surprised by the first name thrown out there — Jimmy Lake.

    While he's been fired as the University of Washington head coach for all of nine days for mismanaging his program in Montlake, Lake still is considered a sound defensive coach, especially in putting together a secondary.

    Lake, 44, shouldn't have any trouble at all in finding work on someone else's college or NFL staff, though it might be a while before he's considered head-coaching material again.

    He might even be motivated to remain in the Pac-12 and remind people that he was once this rising star in the conference.

    As for Arizona, this idea is not all that far-fetched. Longtime UW basketball coach Lorenzo Romar made Tucson his first stop after he got fired in 2017 and he used the Wildcats to mend his reputation and return to the head-coaching ranks at Pepperdine.

    Read More

    At the same time, joining the Wildcats football staff might prove a little awkward for Lake. When he replaced Chris Petersen as the Husky coach two years ago, he fired tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao, who coaches in the same role at Arizona.

    Lake and Ed Orgeron, who is fired and coaching out the string at LSU, were listed as big-name candidates to pursue.  

    Others with UW ties who were suggested as possible Arizona DC targets were Donte Williams, currently USC's interim coach and a one-time Husky graduate assistant; and Tosh Lopoi, former UW assistant coach now the defensive-line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Jimmy Lake coaches at Arizona in October.
    Football

    Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

    46 seconds ago
    Dan Mullen lasted just four seasons at Florida.
    Football

    Why Dan Mullen Would and Wouldn't Work as the Next UW Coach

    2 hours ago
    Bob Gregory is the Washington coach and a former WSU player.
    Football

    Bob Gregory Takes a Bite of the Apple from Each Side

    10 hours ago
    The Huskies are playing in South Dakota this week.
    Basketball

    Huskies Play Smart, Beat George Mason in Tourney Opener

    2 hours ago
    cu
    Football

    4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

    17 hours ago
    Isaiah Stewart took shot in the face from LeBron James and was angry.
    Basketball

    Stewart, LeBron Draw Suspensions for Bloody Battle in Detroit

    10 hours ago
    The ball bounces free from the Huskies before Jack Lamb runs it 88 yards to score for Colorado.
    Football

    Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

    19 hours ago
    D'Shawn Schwartz went from Colorado to George Mason.
    Basketball

    UW Plays George Mason in Tourney, Team It Should Have Faced in 2006

    Nov 22, 2021