Florida State Loses to FCS Team — Where Have We Heard That Before?
Jimmy Lake, meet Mike Norvell.
Unfortunately, these two FBS coaches have a lot in common these days.
On Saturday night, Florida State pulled a Washington, losing to an FCS opponent in shocking fashion and dropping 0-2.
The Norvell-guided Seminoles stumbled 20-17 to Jacksonville State at home in Tallahassee, Florida, on a touchdown pass with no time left on the clock.
That's Jacksonville State from Jacksonville, Alabama, not the Florida version that provided the world with basketball great Artis Gilmore and a Final Four team.
"It's totally unacceptable," Norvell sputtered after the huge upset before 60,198 stunned fans.
Those were the very same words Lake used a week earlier.
The week before, Florida State opened the season on national TV with a wrenching 41-38 overtime loss at home to Notre Dame.
Of course, that primetime showing was much more respectable than the Huskies getting manhandled 31-10 to Michigan on national TV this past weekend.
But the bottom line is this: both teams are 0-2 with an FCS blemish sticking out grotesquely.
The embarrassing loss to Jacksonville State's Gamecocks was the first for FSU after the program that Bobby Bowden built had gone 26-0 against the lower football division.
The previously 20th-ranked Huskies were 20-0 against FCS teams before they inexplicably flatlined against Montana 13-7 in front of a speechless home crowd, breaking up their invincibility.
So where does Washington and Florida State go from here?
Maybe they should play each other.
