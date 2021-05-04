Former Husky Coleman Shelton May Reposition Himself with Rams

Urgent need could force Rams to reuse the versatile lineman in ways he flourished before.

The Los Angeles Rams need a new center and they don't have many options.

After starter Austin Blythe departed for Kansas City in free agency, the candidates initially were previous starter Brian Allen, who has been bothered by lingering knee problems stemming back to 2019, and Austin Corbett, who has snapped the ball only in the NFL preseason for Cleveland.

The Rams chose not to address the position in last week's NFL draft, leaving one other not-so-obvious solution.

Coleman Shelton.

The Rams are hoping their two-year reserve offensive guard can revert back to his University of Washington glory days, where he was a 47-game starter, the last 27 outings at center, and he was named as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound Shelton has maintained a roster spot with the Rams by showing himself to be a proficient run blocker who comes at the bargain rate. He recently signed an exclusive-rights, free-agent contract for $660,000, which means he opens hole in the salary cap as well in opposing defenses.

Shelton also knows his way around the NFC West. After initially signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers, he was cut in mid-2018 and signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. The Rams added him to their 53-man roster in September 2019. and know what they're getting.

A versatile blocker for the Huskies from Pasadena, California, Shelton started at guard and tackle before settling in at center for his last two college seasons.

Now he's playing in his hometown, carrying a price tag that has kept him in the league. Providing the Rams don't find a center through free agency or a trade, Shelton appears to be the leading candidate going into next season.

If everything works out, of course, Shelton could really launch his NFL career and maybe become not so affordable.

