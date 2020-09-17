Former Husky Myles Bryant Makes Patriots' 53-Man Roster

Cornerback Myles Bryant, always an underdog moving through the various football ranks, has been promoted to the New England Patriots' 53-player active roster.

The former University of Washington player could be in uniform when his team travels to Seattle to play the Seahawks in Sunday night's nationally televised game from CenturyLink Field.

Bryant was calm in his reaction to fulfilling his lifelong dream of making an NFL active roster. He had three words: "It's all good."

Bryant was a walk-on player at Washington who turned down scholarship offers elsewhere to play for then defensive-backs coach Jimmy Lake with the Huskies and before long he earned a full ride. He made the UW look good with this move by twice being named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

He played 50 games for the Huskies, finishing with 191 tackles, including 122 solo. He had 14 tackles for loss for negative 73 yards and 4.5 sacks for 52 lost yards. He came up with four interceptions and had 20 pass deflections.

The Los Angels native, who grew up in the shadow of the Rose Bowl, went undrafted as did most of his UW teammates this past April and was quickly signed by New England as a free agent. He was cut the weekend before the regular season started. Undaunted, he joined the Patriots' practice squad.

Bryant has enjoyed a long career of proving people wrong about him every step of the way. New England has learned this about him.

And now, he's a full-fledged NFL football player.