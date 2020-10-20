SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Cool Name Is Free Safety Prerequisite

Dan Raley

To play free safety at the University of Washington, first off you need a cool name.

The Huskies once trotted out a guy named Lawyer to play centerfield in its football secondary.

He supplied one persuasive closing statement after another.

He won all of his cases, too, earning consensus first-team All-America honors in 1995.

Then they came up with a guy named Budda.

He created his own religion.

Which was to deny all pass completions and long runs after sundown on Friday.

He's got a huge following these days, people who admire him for becoming the highest-paid safety (4 years, $54 million) in the history of the NFL.

He's the answer to Arizona Cardinals' prayers.

As we choose a starting lineup for Jimmy Lake, which will continue to fluctuate up until opening kickoff on Nov. 7 at California, we need to find a free safety that best fits the criteria. 

Somebody who can run the field with reckless abandon.

Someone who hits people so you never forget him.

A young guy with an unforgettable first name.

We know you were going to say Asa.

Or was it Jacobe?

But how about Julius?

Hail Caesar!

Son of an NFL Pro Bowler.

As in Julius Irvin.

OK, another Dr. J.

Hey, the UW Medical Center is across the street.

Pre-med student Edefuan Ulofoshio is starting at inside linebacker.

It all seems to fit.

Free safety candidates: Julius Irvin, 6-foot-1, 185, sophomore; Cam Williams, 6-0, 190, sophomore; Asa Turner, 6-3, 200, sophomore; Jacobe Covington, 6-2, 195, freshman; Markell Estell, 6-1, 180, freshman. 

Starting experience: Williams, 7 starts; Turner, 5 starts.

Our selection: Irvin. This kid has wheels and bloodlines. The son of LeRoy Irvin, Julius is a big-player performer who turned down Alabama, Notre Dame and USC to join Jimmy Lake's Huskies. He can run as his 46-yard per catch average in high school showed. Already, the Huskies have released video of him making a big hit in Saturday's scrimmage, No. 29 in your headlights, shown in this Twitter clip.

Other options: Covington comes in with huge credentials, so much that Lake keeps intimating that some of his freshmen, this freshman, could play right away, if not grab a starting spot. Williams and Turner seem destined to battle it out at strong safety, which is what they did the season before, splitting starts. Estell could be battle ready, as well. 

Greatest Husky FS of the decade: Budda Baker. He was the butcher, the baker and candle-stick maker, all in one, for the Huskies, a guy who could do everything before going off and making a name for himself in the NFL. The UW even toyed with using him on offense. 

Other legendary UW FS: Al Worley, 1968 first-team All-American and NCAA record-holder with 14 interceptions in a season; Lawyer Milloy, the only consensus All-American at this position, bringing him a dozen years in the NFL; Greg Grimes, the first huge hitter at free safety of the Don James era; Taylor Rapp, MVP of the Pac-12 championship game as a freshman; Shane Pahukoa, starter for 1991 national championship team; Bill Cahill, a tenacious hitter in the Sonny Sixkiller era and NFL player; Tim Peoples, a viscious hitter on the 1984 Orange Bowl team.

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Jaxson Kirkland

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Corey Luciano

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end — Cade Otton

Tight end — Devin Culp

Wide receiver — Puka Nacua

Wide receiver — Ty Jones

Running back — Richard Newton

Quarterback

Kicker

Punter

Outside linebacker — Laiatu Latu

Defensive tackle — Tuli Letuligasenoa

Defensive tackle — Josiah Bronson

Outside linebacker — Sav'ell Smalls

Inside linebacker — Edefuan Ulofoshio

Inside linebacker — Miki Ah You

Cornerback — Kyler Gordon

Cornerback — Trent McDuffie

Nickel back — Elijah Molden

Strong safety

Free safety — Julius Ervin

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Just about done! Great article.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Linebacker Sav’ell Smalls Highlights and the Latest Evaluation

The Husky coaches have liked what they've seen of freshman linebacker Sav'ell Smalls. Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes a look back at Smalls' football progression.

Mike Martin

by

SchaefDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen Left Cal with Something to Remember Him

The University of Washington offensive guard was a little unconventional, with no better example than a moment he had in Berkeley.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

NFL Huskies: Budda Baker is MNF Terror against Dallas Cowboys

Former UW free safety had stellar performance for the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Texas.

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Husky Freshman Geirean Hatchett is a Punisher as a Pulling Guard

Freshman offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett has a nasty streak that should get him noticed as a pulling guard right away. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at Hatchett's game.

Trevor Mueller

WATCH: Jim Mora Talks State of the Huskies and Pac-12

Jim Mora joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about the Pac-12 North, the UW transition to the John Donovan offense, and breaking in a new Husky quarterback.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Limit Scrimmage Info, But Appear to be Making Strides

No word on which quarterback played the best over the weekend in game-like conditions as UW shields their progress.

Dan Raley

by

DawgForLife

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Scoutlook: Will Freshman Center Myles Murao Be an Early Contributor?

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller goes in-depth on newcomer Myles Murao. The Southern California offensive lineman arrived on Montlake with high expectations. Can he contribute early?

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

NFL Huskies: Gaskin Has Best Pro Rushing Day Yet Against Jets

Former University of Washington running back gets better every week for the Dolphins, leads Miami to another win.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Our Second Thought discussion addresses the Washington's defensive changes created by the departures of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike. Who are the defensive leaders now? And is there a coach feeling some heat?

Mike Martin