Garbers Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal, Third Husky QB to Leave

The UW's dual-threat offense and the impending arrival of Sam Huard might have speeded the freshman's departure.

And then there was one.

Freshman quarterback Ethan Garbers has put his name in the transfer portal, becoming the second University of Washington quarterback to go this route — and the third to exit the program since the season ended.

Garbers hasn't publicly announced his decision, but multiple news outlets have reported his departure. The Seattle Times said it contacted the quarterback on Thursday and received a confirmation on his decision but no comment from him.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Newport Beach, California never played a down at Washington.

He was part of a four-player competition that was won by redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, a dual-threat quarterback who, at 6 foot and 200 pounds, was the shortest UW starter since Tim Cowan in 1982.

Kevin Thomson, a grad transfer from Sacramento State and another dual-threat player at 6-1 and 200 pounds, initially won the job, according to knowledgeable sources, but an injury prevented him playing right away.

Thomson announced this week that he would pursue pro football opportunities rather than return for an eighth college season.

Jacob Sirmon, a 6-5, 240-pound sophomore and a pro-style passer, couldn't win the starting job in three tries, recently entered the portal and has transferred to Central Michigan.

All of this turnover likely was caused by two factors.

The offense and Sam Huard.

It's clear that new offensive coordinator John Donovan prefers an offensive leader who can both run and throw it, rather than just stand in the pocket.

Huard, a 5-star quarterback and the highest-rated Husky recruit ever at that key position, officially signed with the Huskies last week and will compete for the job next fall.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake might have spurred Garbers departure when he called Huard "the greatest quarterback in the country," while speaking to the media about his recruiting class.

Garbers was 4-star quarterback with a pro-style bent who appeared to finish fourth in the UW competition and probably figured he wasn't a good fit in the program after all.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.