NFL Huskies: Gaskin Has Best Pro Rushing Day Yet Against Jets

Dan Raley

All Myles Gaskin needed was opportunity. There's no stopping him now.

The former University of Washington running back turned in his best pro football outing yet, rushing for a team-high 91 yards on 18 carries in the Miami Dolphins' 24-0 thrashing of the New York Jets on Sunday.  

For six games now, Gaskin has shown steady improvement for the Dolphins, who evened their record at 3-3.

Gaskin was the third-teamer to open the season, became the backup in week two and has started the past four games. 

His rushing total against the Jets surpassed his previous best, 66 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

In Sunday's game, Gaskin also caught four passes 35 yards, giving him a 126-yard day of total offense.  

The Dolphins have won three of four games with Gaskin as the No. 1 tailback, all lopsided outcomes, with the only loss coming to the Seattle Seahawks.

Elsewhere around the NFL, former Huskies were fairly quiet in their Sunday performances. 

Detroit has four UW players on the roster, but rookie tight end Hunter Bryant is on injured reserve in concussion protocol for three games; cornerback Desmond Trufant missed Sunday's 34-16 victory over Jacksonville with a hamstring injury; defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who hasn't played well, had zero tackles; and wide receiver Marvin Hall caught a lone pass for 6 yards.

In other games, Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson collected 6 tackles, Jacksonville corner Sidney Jones 5 and Baltimore corner Marcus Peters 3.  

