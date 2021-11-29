Gaskin Responds to Running Back Signing By Scoring Twice

All you have to do to motivate Myles Gaskin is bring in yet another running back to replace him.

After the even more compact Phillip Lindsay was claimed off waivers by Miami this past week, Gaskin scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Dolphins to a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in South Florida.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Gaskin found the end zone each time on a 3-yard run that came off a direct snap in the Wildcat formation, a scheme he thrived in for the University of Washington.

The third-year pro from Lynnwood, Washington, picked up his sixth and seventh touchdowns of the season, giving him 13 in his career. Against Carolina, he was workmanlike, churning out 49 yards on 16 carries and hauling in a couple of passes for 3 yards.

Gaskin scored in the second quarter, cutting through the right side of the line and diving into the end zone, where he handed the ball to a Miami teammate to punt it into the crowd.

On his second TD, he took the Wildcat snap and went untouched over the left side, this time giving the ball to a fan.

Gaskin can tell you the Dolphins have brought in no fewer than a half-dozen running backs to push or unseat him during his time in Miami. Free-agent signings. Waiver signings. Draft choices. Even his old teammate Salvon Ahmed.

Each time he does something more to solidify his starting job.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Lindsay was claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans and immediately put to work. He packed the ball 12 times for 42 yards rushing against Carolina.

Ahmed, also a former Husky tailback, even pulled 5 carries and picked up 17 yards, 16 coming on one run alone.

Former Husky linebacker Shaq Thompson, playing for Carolina, led all tacklers in the game with 13, 10 solo.

Elsewhere around the NFL, former UW defensive tackle Vita Vea picked up with a tackle and lost a tooth for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 38-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ex-Husky wide receiver John Ross had a pair of catches for 28 yards in the New York Giants' hard-earned 13-7 win over Philadelphia.

The New England-Tennessee game matched up former UW defensive backs Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden. Bryant provided a tackle in the Patriots' 36-13 one-sided victory at home.

If it escaped notice on Thanksgiving Day, ex-Husky defensive tackle and Detroit Lions rookie Levi Onwuzurike registered his first NFL sack among his 2 tackles, but his winless team lost to Chicago 16-14 in the Motor City. The Lions are 0-10-1.

Also on the holiday, Cory Littleton supplied 9 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders, who outlasted the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in Texas.

