Giles Jackson's Lament: 'Just Trying to Get Back on the Field'

The elite kick returner wants to expand his game and be more of a UW regular contributor.

The critical observer takes one look at Giles Jackson's career path and presumes there might be more hype at times than substance. Michigan used him on scrimmage plays and then it didn't. Jimmy Lake's staff at the University of Washington followed the same logic.

No one questions Jackson's kick-return abilities at all — the Big Ten record book readily will verify that he has two of the longest runbacks in conference history.

As a true freshman, the imported 5-foot-9, 177-pound Californian gathered in the opening kick at Maryland and raced 97 yards up the field for an instant 7-0 lead, covering the distance in 11 seconds.

The following year, Jackson collected a third-quarter kickoff at Rutgers and didn't stop running until he had zipped a blistering 95 yards to score in Michigan's eventual 48-42 triple-overtime victory.

However, his trial runs as a full-fledged contributor to the offense didn't last long in Ann Arbor and Seattle before those coaches lost interest in trying to coax 90-yard plays out of him as a receiver or a rusher.

Yet he's still resolutely seeking opportunity over and above hauling in a booming kick and taking off like a rocket.

"I'm just trying to get back on the field, to just getting back to being me, to just adding fuel to the fire," Jackson said after a recent spring practice.

With a new coaching staff and a few adjustments on Jackson's behalf, it appears that's going to happen.

Enter Ryan Grubb, new Husky offensive coordinator brought in from Fresno State as part of Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff. Grubb initially figured Jackson was a kick returner only.

Then the coach saw him change direction in winter workouts like no one else on the roster and the creative side of this offensive leader took over. He immediately began plotting ways to use this speedster, the Huskies' fastest player with a 4.3-second 40-yard dash time, more to everyone's advantage.



For Jackson, that means running more precise routes to get open and being more deceptive in accepting a variety of handoffs as he tries to turn the corner and get free. Beforehand, he might have relied too much on his speed to get by.

There's also a matter of timing. At Michigan and Washington, Jackson was part of teams that began to lose in large and unexpected amounts — the Wolverines sank to 2-4 in 2020 and the Huskies to 4-8 last fall. Once that happens, coaches typically begin to freak out and gimmicks are the first things that go as everyone tries to get back to basics.

Jackson went from handling the ball 15 times in all manners over the first two UW games, both losses, to averaging three touches an outing thereafter nearly all on kicks. He stood and watched a lot.

"I was frustrated at times and getting all depressed and all," Jackson said of his first season at the UW. "But there's always going to be something bigger on the other side."

While he departed the Big Ten looking for a new start, remnants of the Big Ten have followed him to Montlake, all of which should help his career along.

The Huskies brought in former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and one-time Purdue receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, people he knew all about.

"When I saw him coming to Washington," Jackson said of the pass-minded and mobile Penix, "it was, 'Oh my goodness, I like this.' "

Shephard has made a good impression on all of the Husky pass-catchers with his positive and animated vibe, most notably with the first of the Big Ten imports coming to Montlake over the past two seasons.

"His energy, it makes you want to play," Jackson said. "When he got here, I got super excited because I felt he was going to be what I needed."

Following the first spring scrimmage last Friday, DeBoer told how he spoke with this particular player during warm-ups and complimented him for making steady improvements in all of the nuances that come with catching and running the ball.

Jackson said he transferred to Washington a year ago for three reasons. He wanted to move closer to his Northern California home in Antioch and he saw a chance to play with his cousin Vince Nunley, a Husky redshirt freshman defensive back.

He also wanted to become a full-fledged football player, not just a special-teams wonder, not just an add-on. That might work out for the swift one yet.

