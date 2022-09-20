Goal-Line Failures Took a Little Luster off Huskies' Big Victory

Following a 39-28 decision over Michigan State, the University of Washington coaching staff allowed itself to bask in the aftermath of a program milestone meant to be celebrated. Yet the perfectionist in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wouldn't let him ignore the wart in this pretty picture.

Speaking to media members on Monday, Grubb offered the following disclaimer, "Obviously, there are some aspects of the game we're really disappointed in and I think that was probably eye-opening for the guys a little bit."

This led to the following give-and-take conversation between a persistent questioner and Grubb in Monday's UW football news conference:

"What were you disappointed in?"

"What do you think?"

"Fourth quarter?"

"How about goal line?"

Grubb, of course, was referring to a pair of Michigan State goal-line stands that made the Huskies look as if they ran headlong into a cement wall each time.

In the first quarter, the UW offense failed to punch the ball in on four consecutive tries from the Michigan State 1. Wayne Taulapapa was stopped on the first two carries, dropping the ball and recovering it himself on the second run attempt, followed by fellow running back Cam Davis and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. each getting a carry and going nowhere.

In the fourth quarter, the Huskies began first-and-goal from the Spartans 2. Taulapapa picked up a yard, but then was halted twice for no gain and Penix got tackled short again on fourth down.

The UW went 0-for-8 up close, with no points to show for it.

"It was a lack of execution," Grubb said. "No excuse for it. We'll learn from it."

The offensive coordinator cited pad levels and bad angles as reasons for the Husky offense failing to get in the end zone from so close.

Asked if there was any consideration given to inserting Richard Newton, a noted short-yardage back in 2019 when he scored 10 times mostly from short range, Grubb said moving forward the veteran back should be in the mix.

Newton, of course, made his game-day return from knee surgery the previous week against Portland State and is a physical back. He's had to work his way back into the rotation, yet it's hard to get a lot of repetitions during the week when the Huskies are game-planning for the next opponent. He should overcome that obstacle in the days ahead.

"Rich is going to continue to increase his role," Grubb said. "I feel that Rich this week, I would say, he's probably full strength. Rich will continue to get more involved. I would be surprised if you didn't see a lot more of 6 out there this week."

