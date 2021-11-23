Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gregory on His Future: "Going to Have to Work Until I'm like 90'

    Author:

    Bob Gregory is like your favorite uncle. Self-deprecating and funny, he's the kind of guy who shows up at your Little League game when your dad can't make it. He's a ready and welcome stand-in.

    For three weeks now, the defensive coordinator has been the face of Husky football after it went sideways, stepping in for the suspended and then fired Jimmy Lake. 

    Gregory, 57, has been that re-assuring figure at the University of Washington who tells everyone, from the players to the media, that things will be all right even as he faces the prospect of putting his house up for sale and moving away.

    He was the one on the coaching staff who athletic director Jen Cohen felt most comfortable with in putting behind the steering wheel of the school's biggest sporting enterprise, at least temporarily.

    While the Huskies have lost both games where Gregory was in charge, he's left a positive impression in the way he's conducted himself in an otherwise impossible situation. 

    Now in his 35th year of coaching after graduating from Washington State, his Apple Cup opponent on Friday, Gregory has never been more than a defensive coordinator at Boise State, California and the UW among his various stops. Being a head coach never crossed his mind.

    "To be honest, I never thought about it," Gregory said. "I always enjoyed the role with where I'm at." 

    Bob Gregory keeps a positive vibe going for the Huskies.

    Bob Gregory keeps a positive vibe going for the Huskies. 

    Read More

    Once a difficult season ends, the Spokane native and eight UW coaches won't go out recruiting, won't be thinking about the Huskies' future, won't necessarily have a happy holidays. 

    They'll be waiting to hear who the school hires as Lake's replacement and a few might be considered for the new staff to keep some continuity in place.

    Gregory most likely is moving on. Most new coaches tend to bring in their own hand-picked coordinators. 

    The Husky interim coach, however, won't be retiring. He'll be coaching somewhere next season, explaining why as only he can explain it.

    "I have a freshman in college and a junior in high school," Gregory said. "I'm going to have to work until I'm like 90 probably, so I have a ways to go."

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Bob Gregory expects to be coaching a long time.
    Football

    Gregory on His Future: "Going to Have to Work Until I'm like 90'

    59 seconds ago
    Jimmy Lake coaches at Arizona in October.
    Football

    Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

    2 hours ago
    Dan Mullen lasted just four seasons at Florida.
    Football

    Why Dan Mullen Would and Wouldn't Work as the Next UW Coach

    4 hours ago
    Bob Gregory is the Washington coach and a former WSU player.
    Football

    Bob Gregory Takes a Bite of the Apple from Each Side

    12 hours ago
    The Huskies are playing in South Dakota this week.
    Basketball

    Huskies Play Smart, Beat George Mason in Tourney Opener

    4 hours ago
    cu
    Football

    4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

    19 hours ago
    Isaiah Stewart took shot in the face from LeBron James and was angry.
    Basketball

    Stewart, LeBron Draw Suspensions for Bloody Battle in Detroit

    12 hours ago
    The ball bounces free from the Huskies before Jack Lamb runs it 88 yards to score for Colorado.
    Football

    Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

    21 hours ago