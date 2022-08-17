Grubb Gives RB Update and Praises Play of Sam Adams

Ryan Grubb stood near the Husky Stadium tunnel holding court, acting more like an air-traffic controller than the University of Washington offensive coordinator.

Giving the latest update on the Husky running-back competition, he announced arrivals and delayed departures.

Coming off knee surgery, former starter Richard Newton still hadn't joined practice. Cam Davis, another veteran dealing with knee issues, hadn't practiced since the first week of fall camp. Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa impressively fits all of the stated requirements for the job. Nebraska transfer Will Nixon has showed excellent hands, especially for a running back.

Yet Grubb's most intriguing disclosure was left for redshirt freshman Sam Adams II — the highly regarded Seattle-area football player who has been virtually invisible since arriving in Montlake in 2020 because of a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound redshirt freshman finally appears to be healthy and showing off his capabilities. This was big news considering his previous inactivity.

"Man, I'm crazy excited about Sam," Grubb said. "I think he fits into everything we do."

That comment made all of the media members straighten up and take notice.

Sam Adams is finally healthy for the Huskies. Skylar Lin Visuals

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Adams was a spectator in street clothes on game day and rarely used during Jimmy Lake's one and only month of spring practices.

This past spring, the son and grandson of former NFL defensive and offensive linemen, each also named Sam Adams, took part in the 15 workouts but he wore a yellow injury vest that signified he couldn't have contact.

Everything changed over the past two weeks for a promising player who had 41 scholarship offers while at Eastside Catholic High School but seemed in danger of not getting his UW football career off the ground.

"You know, you wonder, you haven't seen a guy, he hasn't been cleared physically, and then he's had a long-term shoulder problem and he gets in live situations and he doesn't shy away from it at all," Grubb said of the turnaround. "He's working blitz pick-ups every day."

And not only is Adams practicing, the Husky offensive coordinator intimated rather strongly that this versatile player is going to play this fall.

"I think he's a three-phase player: he can catch, he can run and he can block — I've seen everything from him," Grubb said. "I'm excited about getting him out on the field. He's going to be a factor."

