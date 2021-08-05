Handful of Huskies Celebrate Early, On the Eve of Fall Camp

With University of Washington fall football camp opening on Friday morning, players are hustling to get their affairs in order. It's like enlisting and heading off the boot camp.

Husky players are hustling to get in final conditioning before they begin preparing for the season for real.

They're saying good bye to loved ones.

And, yes, they are attending last-minute parties that acknowledge their existence, in some cases better than the depth chart.

It's the calendar.

In a last moment of frivolity before they begin running the length of the practice field, pulling on pads and hitting people, and running from drill to drill, selected Huskies are celebrating birthdays according to social media.

On Thursday, running back Richard Newton and offensive guard Nate Kalepo confirmed they each have turned one year older. Leaving spring practice, they were both alternating with others as the No. 1 guy at their position.

The best gift they could ask for?

A starting job, of course, followed by a long successful run through the coming season.

Newton, whose Twitter handle is the ominous "Reaper," which describes his haunting running style, didn't disclose which birthday it was. We're guessing he turned 21, turning legal.

Kalepo, however, is a robust 20 years old, aging gracefully, feeling celebratory.

Bernard Radley-Hiles, better known as Bookie, had his day to remember on Wednesday. He celebrated his three previous birthdays in Oklahoma, beginning in 2018, when he was an early enrollee.

Now a Husky nickel back after transferring in, the California native hit double deuce in his new college town. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Bookie could celebrate his next birthday in Seattle, too.

Dom Hampton is getting better as he gets older, converting from backup cornerback to possible starting safety. His birthday came on Monday, July 26, which he noted to his fan following.

While 21 enables you to visit certain establishments for the first time, Hampton will settle for a first-team assignment.

So for these four Huskies who posted their milestones, it's time to blow out the candles, pull on the pads and go hit someone.

