HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Harbaugh Welcomes No Fans, But a Full Husky Stadium Has Never Unnerved Him

Dan Raley

Jim Harbaugh says he'd be OK with playing football games without fans in this novel coronavirus world.

That's a big concession, considering the University of Michigan coach works out of a football stadium that holds more spectators than any other at any level -- 107,601.

"If the choice were to play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans," Harbaugh told ESPN's Get Up. "Darn near every guy I've talked to on our team, that's the way they feel about it."

And for those thinking Harbaugh, in the back of his head, might be looking for a competitive edge he normally wouldn't get for his season opener at Washington, should that game be played on Sept. 5, think again.

The Wolverines football leader has done well in three previous visits to Husky Stadium, which now caters to 70,083 on game days.

Harbaugh has been involved in one of the most exciting games played in front of the loyal Husky following, which was a near-miss for his team -- and one of the most disappointing UW home games ever.

In 1983, Harbaugh showed up in Seattle as a Michigan quarterback, a redshirt freshman for Bo Schembechler and the No. 3 guy on the depth chart. He stood and watched as the Wolverines raced to a 24-10 lead after three quarters only to squander it. A crowd of 60,638 filled the stadium that day.

Over the final 15 minutes, Husky quarterback Steve Pelluer led a furious comeback, directing the UW to two touchdowns and a game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Larry Michael. Final: Washington 25, Michigan 24.

In 2008, Harbaugh entered Husky Stadium as a second-year Stanford coach and left as a 35-28 winner over a Washington team headed for a disastrous 0-12 season. 

Harbaugh had defensive back Richard Sherman on his side that day, while the Huskies lost starting quarterback Jake Locker to a broken thumb and fell to 0-4. A crowd of 61.968 went away greatly disappointed, figuring this was a make or break game -- and it was break. Former Stanford coach Ty Willingham was well on his way out as the UW coach.

In 2010, Harbaugh brought an Andrew Luck-led Stanford team to Husky Stadium and meted out a 41-0 beating. It came at night and it was embarrassing in front of 69,020 fans. The Huskies didn't cross the Stanford 42 at any time. It' marks the only UW shutout at home over the past 43 seasons.

Locker was at quarterback again and suffered injured ribs. Steve Sarkisian was in his second season as the Husky coach and was pilloried for the outcome. It was a total meltdown. 

Harbaugh did everything but take a leisurely boat ride on Lake Washington. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Changing of the Guard: Will UW Line Reshuffle Involve Cole Norgaard?

The Huskies' lineman from Northern California has played in one game in three seasons in the program. He was injured in 2019. He's trying to make a breakthrough.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Pandemic-Permitting, It's 109 Days to the UW-Michigan Opener

Defensive tackle Lynn Madsen was there for the greatest two-point conversion in Husky history, a memory he won't forget. But he has a lot of Michigan memories.

Dan Raley

WATCH On Second Thought: Will Onwuzurike Show Why Ahmed and Bryant Should Have Stayed?

Kaila Olin hosts On Second Thought with guest Mike Martin. They discuss Hunter Bryant and Salvon Ahmed going undrafted and if Levi Onwuzurki will show why they should have stayed.

Mike Martin

Washington Enjoys Recruiting Advantage During Pandemic

Despite the Coronavirus-related shutdown, the Huskies are relying upon a tried and true formula that has produced championship teams. Mike Martin looks at how those results were accomplished with so many unheralded recruits and how that process gives Washington a recruiting advantage during the pandemic.

Mike Martin

Time to Heel: Hardluck Jones Trying to Reclaim Lockdown Reputation

Former University of Washington defensive back is working out in Texas hoping to better establish himself with the Eagles.

Dan Raley

UW Football Was Never More Fun Than With Sonny Sixkiller in '71

The quarterback's junior season was marked by nonstop passes, points and excitement for an 8-3 Huskies team that just missed have one of the school's greatest football seasons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

DBU? Best Defensive Backfields in the Pac-12 Conference

The league has quality secondary units that are recognized nationally. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller looks at the best ones for 2020.

Trevor Mueller

Lottery Pick? McDaniels On Outside Looking in With NBA Draft Approaching

Former University of Washington basketball player is considered more of a late-round bonus pick rather than a must-have top 10 choice.

Dan Raley

Introducing the Player Profile Page for 2021 UW Commit Sam Huard

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers an in-depth player profile page for Washington Huskies QB commit Sam Huard, Class of 2021.

Mike Martin

Impact Statement: The State of UW Inside-Linebacker Recruiting for 2021

Washington has extended seven offers to inside-linebacking prospects and three have committed to play elsewhere. So where do the Huskies stand with this position for the class of 2021?

Mike Martin