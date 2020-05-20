Harbaugh Welcomes No Fans, But a Full Husky Stadium Has Never Unnerved Him

Jim Harbaugh says he'd be OK with playing football games without fans in this novel coronavirus world.

That's a big concession, considering the University of Michigan coach works out of a football stadium that holds more spectators than any other at any level -- 107,601.

"If the choice were to play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans," Harbaugh told ESPN's Get Up. "Darn near every guy I've talked to on our team, that's the way they feel about it."

And for those thinking Harbaugh, in the back of his head, might be looking for a competitive edge he normally wouldn't get for his season opener at Washington, should that game be played on Sept. 5, think again.

The Wolverines football leader has done well in three previous visits to Husky Stadium, which now caters to 70,083 on game days.

Harbaugh has been involved in one of the most exciting games played in front of the loyal Husky following, which was a near-miss for his team -- and one of the most disappointing UW home games ever.

In 1983, Harbaugh showed up in Seattle as a Michigan quarterback, a redshirt freshman for Bo Schembechler and the No. 3 guy on the depth chart. He stood and watched as the Wolverines raced to a 24-10 lead after three quarters only to squander it. A crowd of 60,638 filled the stadium that day.

Over the final 15 minutes, Husky quarterback Steve Pelluer led a furious comeback, directing the UW to two touchdowns and a game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Larry Michael. Final: Washington 25, Michigan 24.

In 2008, Harbaugh entered Husky Stadium as a second-year Stanford coach and left as a 35-28 winner over a Washington team headed for a disastrous 0-12 season.

Harbaugh had defensive back Richard Sherman on his side that day, while the Huskies lost starting quarterback Jake Locker to a broken thumb and fell to 0-4. A crowd of 61.968 went away greatly disappointed, figuring this was a make or break game -- and it was break. Former Stanford coach Ty Willingham was well on his way out as the UW coach.

In 2010, Harbaugh brought an Andrew Luck-led Stanford team to Husky Stadium and meted out a 41-0 beating. It came at night and it was embarrassing in front of 69,020 fans. The Huskies didn't cross the Stanford 42 at any time. It' marks the only UW shutout at home over the past 43 seasons.

Locker was at quarterback again and suffered injured ribs. Steve Sarkisian was in his second season as the Husky coach and was pilloried for the outcome. It was a total meltdown.

Harbaugh did everything but take a leisurely boat ride on Lake Washington.