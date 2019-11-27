Husky
Harris: 'Each Game Comes Down to 5 Plays'

Dan Raley

Nick Harris offers no excuses for Washington's 6-5 season. The reigning All-Pac-12 center doesn't have any convoluted explanations for what's happened. He singles out no one person for blame.

To him, it's fairly simple: it's football. Somebody wins and somebody loses. The Huskies got beat in five close ones.

"It is what is is," Harris said. "We play to obviously try to win every game. We can't win every single game. It comes down to a couple of plays every game. It's literally five plays every game that can change a game."

In Saturday's 20-14 upset loss to Colorado, Harris and his fellow offensive lineman gave up five quarterback sacks. They knew what was coming from the pass rush, practiced for it and then took turns breaking down individually for whatever reason.

Sure, his team is young many respects, Harris acknowledges, but that wasn't it. Everybody had enough reps to take over new jobs this season, he said. They've just gotten beat.

Harris, a four-year starter who will play his final home game in the Apple Cup, talks about all of this in the video clip.

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

3 Things from the Petersen Presser

Dan Raley
2 0

Desire, offense and Kirkland addressed in UW coach's media exchange

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
1 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Husky Legend: Doug Smart (1937-2019) Went Head to Head with Wilt

Dan Raley
1 0

1950s big man was ahead of his time, taking on all comers

Mount Adams: Tackle's Comeback is Complete

Dan Raley
0

UW player reclaims his health, pro interest as career winds down

Instant Reaction: Huskies Trampled by Buffalos

Mike Martin
4 0

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin offers an instant reaction to the Washington Huskies 20-14 loss to the Colorado Buffalos Saturday night.

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW beating Colorado

Kaila Olin
2 1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday in Colorado.

Epic Underachievers: UW Has Been There Before

Dan Raley
1 0

Husky football falloff reminiscent of Don James' UW coaching crossroad

Buffaloed: Huskies Have Rocky Night in the Rocky Mountains

Dan Raley
1 0

UW suffers its fifth loss, falls to Colorado 20-14

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast: Instant Reaction to Washington Loss to Colorado

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller react to the dumbfounded defeat at the hands of the Buffs. They try to make sense of the offensive issues going into an Apple Cup with no PAC-12 Championship implications.