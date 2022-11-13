Skip to main content

Henry Kicks Husky Game-Winner, Stamps Out Bad Autzen Memory

The UW place-kicker hit a 43-yarder for the big win.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When it came to Peyton Henry's redemptive moment at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night, University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had no idea what his teammates were talking about.

He had to learn at that moment that the veteran place-kicker had missed a chance to beat Oregon four years earlier with a shorter kick.

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer didn't hear about Henry's 2018 travails — a 37-yarder to win at the end of regulation that sailed wide right — until earlier this week.

While everyone will flush that misfire now, Henry's coaches and teammates know him best for the 43-yarder he drilled with 51 seconds left to play to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory in Eugene.

"I hope they remember me for this kick," the senior from Danville, California, said as he stood in the darkness outside the visitor's locker room, hence the reason for his red eyes in the video. A power outage made an interview room unusable.

Teammates gleefully congratulate Peyton Henry after his game-winning kick.

Teammates let Peyton Henry know how they feel about his game-winning kick.

Henry's game-winner was one of three field goals he supplied in as many attempts. His outcome-decider was his second in two weeks, following his 22-yarder that beat Oregon State 24-21 with eight seconds remaining in Seattle eight days earlier.

This one, no matter, what anyone says wasn't easy. On or off the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For one, Henry had to coax his Husky  teammates to get out of his way so he could simply practice a few kicks into a net before heading out on the field for the real thing.

"There's always going to be people in the way," the kicker said with a smile. "You just have to move them out and get the kicks in."

Sort of like he did with that bad Oregon memory he's been carrying around for so long. He's been resolute all these years, but to completely reverse the outcome in the same place was totally satisfying for him.

"Any time you miss a big kick like that one in a big game, [with] a two top 25 match-up, it can definitely play with your mentals a little bit," Henry said. "I always told myself it doesn't define me."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Wayne Taulapapa runs 13 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.
Football

Huskies Pull Out Game for the Ages at Autzen, Upset Ducks 37-34

By Dan Raley
Oregon fans enjoy a 26-16 victory at Husky Stadium and respond to Jimmy Lake's dig about academics.
Football

DeBoer Takes His Team Into Autzen, Looking for Record-Tying Win

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. stays the course when approaching a big game.
Football

Penix Is Picture of Calm as He Prepares to Face Disliked Ducks

By Dan Raley
Franck Kepnang accepts congrats from his teammates.
Basketball

Short-Handed Huskies Turn to Freshman to Avert Upset

By Dan Raley
Noah Williams lets freshman Keyon Menifield know he played well.
Basketball

UW Basketball Team Hosts North Florida in Second Outing

By Dan Raley
Josh Conerly Jr. is making headway for the Oregon Ducks.
Football

UW Come Face to Face with Conerly the Collegian For First Time

By Dan Raley
Former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, now at Miami, gloats a little while leaving Husky Stadium in 2021.
Football

UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Oregon

By Dan Raley
FA Siale, shown with teammate David Schwerzel, has a UW football offer.
Football

Huskies Leave No Recruiting Rock Unturned, Offer O'Dea Freshman Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley