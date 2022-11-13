Henry Kicks Husky Game-Winner, Stamps Out Bad Autzen Memory

When it came to Peyton Henry's redemptive moment at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night, University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had no idea what his teammates were talking about.

He had to learn at that moment that the veteran place-kicker had missed a chance to beat Oregon four years earlier with a shorter kick.

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer didn't hear about Henry's 2018 travails — a 37-yarder to win at the end of regulation that sailed wide right — until earlier this week.

While everyone will flush that misfire now, Henry's coaches and teammates know him best for the 43-yarder he drilled with 51 seconds left to play to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory in Eugene.

"I hope they remember me for this kick," the senior from Danville, California, said as he stood in the darkness outside the visitor's locker room, hence the reason for his red eyes in the video. A power outage made an interview room unusable.

Teammates let Peyton Henry know how they feel about his game-winning kick. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Henry's game-winner was one of three field goals he supplied in as many attempts. His outcome-decider was his second in two weeks, following his 22-yarder that beat Oregon State 24-21 with eight seconds remaining in Seattle eight days earlier.

This one, no matter, what anyone says wasn't easy. On or off the field.

For one, Henry had to coax his Husky teammates to get out of his way so he could simply practice a few kicks into a net before heading out on the field for the real thing.

"There's always going to be people in the way," the kicker said with a smile. "You just have to move them out and get the kicks in."

Sort of like he did with that bad Oregon memory he's been carrying around for so long. He's been resolute all these years, but to completely reverse the outcome in the same place was totally satisfying for him.

"Any time you miss a big kick like that one in a big game, [with] a two top 25 match-up, it can definitely play with your mentals a little bit," Henry said. "I always told myself it doesn't define me."

