Breakthrough Team? Here's One Believer in DeBoer's Huskies

CBSsports.com projects UW as one of five capable of being a darkhorse team.

Addressing the media entering spring practice, new University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was asked what should be realistic expectations for his first Husky team.

After all, he inherited a group coming off a dismal 4-8 showing.

The coach didn't blanch at this suggestion, didn't concede anything with what might seem like long odds, didn't take a way out.

"I don't know anything other than to play for a championship," DeBoer said. "I really don't."

It's this mindset — one that helped turn out three consecutive NAIA championships, an amazing turnaround at Indiana and an even more scintillating rebound at Fresno State on his personal ledger — that got him hired in Seattle.

This approach also has some outsiders looking favorably at what DeBoer might do coming out of the gate at the UW.

CBSSports.com, for example.

In picking out a darkhorse contender to make the College Football Playoff from each of the Power 5 conferences, this website settled on Arkansas (9-4 in 2021) in the SEC, North Carolina State (9-3) in the ACC, Baylor (12-2) in the Big 12, Penn State (7-6) in the Big Ten and the Huskies (again, 4-8) making a breakthrough in the Pac-12.

CBSSports.com referenced DeBoer and his propensity for turning things around at previous stops for its favorable projection.

The website's Husky breakdown went like this:

Washington was 4-8 last season, but the off-field disaster surrounding Jimmy Lake's tenure masked what has consistently been one of college football's most consistent programs. The offense was notably bad, but new coach Kalen DeBoer has produced dynamic units everywhere he has coached. If the defense doesn't drop off much, there's two-way potential.

The Huskies ranked No. 17 nationally in talent composite in 2021, right in the range of Michigan, Penn State and Florida State. DeBoer added a top 25 national transfer class, including Indiana quarterback Michael Penix and four skill position players. The ingredients for a turnaround are heading to Seattle.

The big test for DeBoer will be whether his inherited offensive and defensive lines can be physical after getting pushed around in 2021. The better teams have to win the battles up front. Last year's Huskies didn't.

DeBoer roughly returns half of last year's starters return, prompting him to bring in eight portal transfers. However, none of the new guys are offensive or defensive linemen, which leaves the UW still in position where analysts might figure it could still be a pushover in the trenches.

Yet it's forward progress that people think DeBoer is capable of getting things off to resounding start.

"The momentum you gain by just continuing to stay the course, [you] get an early jump, get a good start and it's amazing what can happen," DeBoer said. "The game of football is about confidence and playing aggressive, but, of course, you have to catch some breaks along the way. ...

"It doesn't always happen the first year, but I don't know why it can't be the case for us in this conference,"

