Holiday Bowl anyone? UW-WSU winner possibly San Diego-bound

Stewart Sanders of the Holiday Bowl is in the Husky Stadium press box for today's Apple Cup on a mission: Find a Pac-12 team for his postseason game.

The Holiday Bowl likely will take the Washington-Washington State winner for its Dec. 27 game at San Diego County Credit Union stadium, former home of the San Diego Chargers. FOX sports will televise the game.

The Holiday draws the No. 3 Pac-12 team following the Rose Bowl and Alamo Bowl league selections.

An opponent? Likely Iowa, Michigan or Wisconsin.

Check out the video.