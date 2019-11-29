Husky
Holiday Bowl anyone? UW-WSU winner possibly San Diego-bound

Dan Raley

Stewart Sanders of the Holiday Bowl is in the Husky Stadium press box for today's Apple Cup on a mission: Find a Pac-12 team for his postseason game. 

The Holiday Bowl likely will take the Washington-Washington State winner for its Dec. 27 game at San Diego County Credit Union stadium, former home of the San Diego Chargers. FOX sports will televise the game. 

The Holiday draws the No. 3 Pac-12 team following the Rose Bowl and Alamo Bowl league selections.

An opponent? Likely Iowa, Michigan or Wisconsin. 

Check out the video.  

Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Mike Martin
3 0

"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Come Together: Huskies, Cougars Fans Share the Moment

Dan Raley
0

What rivalry? Fans from both schools tailgate together before Apple Cup kickoff

Lake: 'Learning Lot of Hard Lessons'

Dan Raley
0

Apple Cup brings together two teams not fully developed, in transition

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

Dan Raley
1 0

UW tight end has had better season than his team

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
1

Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Dan Raley
0

Hopkins' first recruit scores career-best 23 points for Long Beach State

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
2 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
2 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

Ahmed: 'It's Hold to our Standards'

Dan Raley
0

Huskies RB closes in on 1,000 yards rushing entering Apple Cup.