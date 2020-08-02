HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

How Serious is Pac-12 Player Revolt and What Comes Next?

Dan Raley

After a group of Pac-12 football players made its list of demands for participation in an upcoming college season fraught with pandemic concerns, a lot of questions remain.

How unified is the movement?

Is recognized player leadership in place to meet with conference or university officials to negotiate?

And will there even be a season in seven weeks, depending on novel coronavirus spikes, that would maintain player leverage?

For a few months, word circulated that a number of Pac-12 football players were meeting and discussing grievances, and how to act on them. It was just a matter of when it would be revealed.

That was answered Sunday when the players published a letter on The Players Tribune that listed four main areas of grievances: 1) pandemic health concerns; 2) racial injustice; 3) scholarship or eligibility loss; and 4) a re-appropriation of administrative or coaching salaries to designated causes. 

That a player revolt could happen in the Pac-12 was no surprise, considering that schools from Berkeley, California, to Seattle have long histories of protests, boycotts and sit-ins going back to the Vietnam war.

It's still not clear how many players are seriously involved. Reports range from hundreds to more than a 100, with Washington's Joe Tryon and Ty Jones identified as part of the protest.

How serious is the movement?

While players tweeted and retweeted the letter throughout the morning, some email addresses for principal figures supplied to the media were erroneous, with misspelled names, preventing further communication. Players didn't respond to Facebook messages either. 

Meantime, the Pac-12 sent out a statement registering its surprise, saying no one had presented a list of demands to the conference office or to the universities involved.

As far as reaction, some players suggested that one Pac-12 football program already had punished players for their involvement in this movement, though there was no confirmation of this. 

While some of the issues seem easily resolvable, such as dealing with social injustice, setting health standards and preserving scholarships and eligibility for opt-outs, the demand for lowering administrative and coaches' salaries would appear complicated.

So what's next?

The league logistically could move forward without the protesting players and use those unwilling to put their college, and NFL, careers on the line. No matter what, it was always certain some players would opt out.

Teams are due to report on Aug. 17 or soon thereafter to prepare for 10-game schedules against conference opponents-only that begin on Sept. 26. Washington hosts Stanford that day.

The conference could look at this player pushback, not want any part of it, and simply cancel the season.

Or the virus, if it spikes again, will do that for everyone. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's the Punch Line: Nate is Stepping into the Ring and his Opponent Better Beware

Former University of Washington and NBA standout is going to try something new in his wide-ranging athletic career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Players Make Demands of Conference or They Won't Play; Huskies Involved

University of Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones are among those identified in a league movement involving pandemic and social-injustice concerns.

Dan Raley

by

IIIDawg44

Reports say UW Will Add UCLA to Schedule; Pac-12 News Conference at 1 p.m.

Nothing firm has been released by Pac-12 Conference officials, but news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

No Drama with Sama Paama, One of the Biggest and Most Intriguing Huskies

The Hawaiian defensive lineman weighs in as the UW's second-heaviest player, one of 14 who surpass 300 pounds.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: While 2022 WR Commits to Washington, What About Egbuka?

The Washington Huskies received a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Germie Bernard. They're still in hot pursuit of Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka.

Mike Martin

Huskies will Open with Stanford, Close with USC in New Football Schedule

The UW will play a 10-game schedule, five at home and five on the road, with two byes.

Dan Raley

by

Chris Nishiwaki

Instant Reaction: Pac-12 Releases Reconfigured Football Schedule

The Huskies and new coach Jimmy Lake could have had it a lot worse than opening at home against Stanford. We break down the schedule and its ramifications.

Mike Martin

A Healthy Find: Huskies Gain Commitment From Germie Bernard for 2022

Nevada recruit is another highly regarded wide receiver for Washington to rely on in opening up the offense in the future.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Part 1: 10 Huskies Who Outperformed Their Rankings

High school players are given numbers that essentially break down into a star system. The stars don’t always accurately represent how they will play in college nor what their ceiling is, if given the chance.

Kaila Olin

by

TianaCole

Emeka Egbuka of Steilacoom Named Nation's No. 1 Receiver by SI All-American

Uncommitted recruit has most of nation's top programs vying for his elite football talents, including the Washington Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley