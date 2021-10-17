How Transfer Portal Huskies Fared This Weekend

It took Puka Nacua seven games to become BYU's No. 1 passing target, and he did this on Saturday by catching a career-high 168 yards and his first touchdown pass with the Cougars. However, they lost 38-24 to Baylor.

Austin Osborne likewise needed seven games to find the end zone for the first time for Bowling Green, coming up with a 36-yard scoring catch. Alas, his Falcons (2-5) came up a 34-26 loser to the Huskies, the Northern Illinois version.

Nacua and Osborne are two of five University of Washington wideouts who left in the offseason for a variety of reasons.

As these two showed this weekend, they're finding success, but not enjoying total rewards in their new college environments.

Nacua piled up all of his yardage on just 5 receptions, the longest completion going for 52 yards. With 1:51 remaining, he scored on a 16-yard catch that did nothing more than cut a potential three-touchdown loss to a more respectable two scores for the Cougars (5-2).

Osborne, teaming up with his California high school quarterback Matt McDonald, the son of former USC QB Paul McDonald, likewise scored in the fourth quarter for his MAC team, with 6:25 left, to trim a possible two-touchdown loss to one.

Puka Nacua had 5 catches for 168 at Baylor. USA TODAY Sports

Elsewhere, former Husky quarterback Jake Haener came off a bye week to help lead Fresno State to a tough 17-0 victory at Wyoming in a game in which the Bulldogs (5-2) pulled back noticeably on their passing game.

Haener, who often throws 40 to 50 passes each game and 300 to 400 yards, completed 15 of 28 attempts for 98 yards and 2 scores against the host Cowboys. One-time UW receiver Ty Jones had a one catch for 5 yards for Fresno State.

On the road, Sacramento State never trailed and pulled a 28-21 upset of Montana, which no doubt peaked when it shocked the UW a month and a half ago. In Missoula, former Husky linebacker Ariel Ngata provided 2 tackles for the winning Hornets (4-2), who has the same record as the Grizzlies.

Quarterback Jacob Sirmon, who tranferred from the UW to Central Michigan in the offseason, remained a spectator for the second consecutive week as the Chippewas beat Toledo 26-23.

