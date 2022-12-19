Huskies Add Fourth Transfer in Cal Poly Tight End

The Cal Poly basketball team recently came and went through Montlake, losing a six-point decision to the University of Washington.

The San Luis Obispo school's football program didn't get off nearly as easy — it had to hand over its talented tight end in Josh Cuevas to the Huskies.

On Monday, Cuevas, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound redshirt freshman and a third-team All-Big Sky selection, announced he has committed to Kalen DeBoer and his staff, becoming the fourth portal transfer pledge to the UW.

He joins USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard and Sioux Falls edge rusher as Zach Durfee as college players who will join a UW team headed for the Alamo Bowl but one that already has built a significant amount of momentum for 2023.

Cuevas will be added to a tight-end position that carries a lot of responsibility in the Ryan Grubb/DeBoer offense currently averaging 40.8 points and 521.7 yards of total offense per game.

The Huskies often found themselves shorthanded this past season with tight ends getting banged up and were forced to use players such as edge rusher Jeremiah Martin and offensive guard Geirean Hatchett as blockers on the edge.

UW tight ends Devin Culp and Jack Westover are fifth-year juniors with eligibility remaining but could declare their NFL draft aspirations if so moved.

Cuevas comes off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 57 passes for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns, with a high game of 10 receptions against Portland State, also a Husky opponent this past season.

He arrived at Cal Poly from Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. As a freshman for the Mustangs, he appeared in three of the final four games of the 2021 season to preserve his redshirt status. He caught 4 passes for 56 yards in his limited stint.

This fall, he was one of the few brights spots for a 2-9 Poly team that lost seven consecutive games. He had two TD catches each in games against Montana State and Northern Arizona.

Once in the portal, Cuevas also received offers from Arizona State, Nevada and Utah. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.



HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

20. Germie Bernard, WR, 6-0, 200, Henderson, Nev. (Michigan State)

21. Ralen Goforth, LB, 6-2, 225, Long Beach, Calif. (USC)

22. Josh Cuevas, TE, 6-6, 245, Los Angeles, Calif. (Cal Poly)

