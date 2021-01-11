Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Huskies' Bronson Makes It Official: He'll Pursue the NFL

Bronson will follow his older brothers to pro football, in search of a lasting career.
Josiah Bronson made it official over the weekend.

Six years of college football is more than enough for him and he'll now try to do what his brothers did.

Give the NFL a try.

The now former University of Washington defensive tackle made his intentions known to pursue the draft in three months rather than play yet another season for the Huskies. 

"The relationships I was able to build at the University of Washington will be the relationships that I will be able to hold onto forever," Bronson wrote in a Twitter post. "With all of this being said, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. Once again, I thank you to all of those who have made an impact on my life."

Bronson will follow older brothers John, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and 2006, and Demetrius, who was a running back on the practice squads for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and the Miami Dolphins in 2015, in search of a pro football career.

John Bronson played collegiately at Penn State, Demitrius at the UW and Eastern Washington.

After spending two seasons at Temple, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bronson sat out a year at the UW after transferring and played 29 games for the Huskies, starting 14, in three his seasons as an active player in Seattle.

