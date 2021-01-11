Huskies' Cade Otton Runs a Hitch Route, Gets Married

The University of Washington tight end exchanged vows with his girlfriend Sierra Snyder.

Cade Otton is a talented University of Washington football player, a senior starting tight end, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and most certainly a serious All-American candidate entering next season.

Add husband to his growing list of titles.

Otton posted on social media that he and his girlfriend Sierra Snyder from Tumwater, Washington, were married over the weekend, less than three months after getting engaged.

They met as 12-year-olds in the eighth grade in Tumwater, at a basketball game, went to a homecoming dance and have been inseparable ever since, according to an online posting by Snyder.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Otton, who is considered an attractive NFL prospect, hails from one of the state's foremost football families.

His grandfather, Sid, retired from Tumwater as Washington's winningest high school coach, finishing with a 394-131 record that included 25 league championships, 27 state playoff appearances and six state titles.

His father, Tim, has served as the Thunderbirds' defensive coordinator.

His uncle, Brad, was a starting quarterback for USC in the 1990s.

His younger brother, Ryan, is a 6-6, 225-pound Tumwater tight end and a highly sought-after recruit with offers from the UW, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia, Boise State and a host of others.

Cade proposed in October at Snoqualmie Falls. Cade Otton

