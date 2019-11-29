Husky
Come Together: Huskies, Cougars Fans Share the  Moment

Dan Raley

The Apple Cup is competitive. The game is a battle of different sides of the state. Mostly, it's great fun.

Wandering through the tailgate parties at Husky Stadium, people in purple and crimson easily mixed together like a Cran-Grape drink.

They listened to the strains of the Beatles provided by an enthusiastic musician in the middle of this humanity. Listen to the video above and check out the photos below.

If you're not at the game today, we bring the game to you. 

A Cougar fan showed up in red, already in the holiday spirit.&nbsp;
Dave Rost, at right, shares a traditional beverage with Chris LeCuyer, left and Bob Maloney.&nbsp;
Husky Stadium welcomed its biggest crowd of the year.&nbsp;
Santa Shows Up Early
A Snowshoe is Tradition
Apple Sauce
Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Mike Martin
"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Holiday Bowl anyone: UW-WSU winner possibly San Diego-bound

Dan Raley
Apple Cup champ could face Michigan or Iowa in post season game

Lake: 'Learning Lot of Hard Lessons'

Dan Raley
Apple Cup brings together two teams not fully developed, in transition

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

Dan Raley
UW tight end has had better season than his team

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Dan Raley
Hopkins' first recruit scores career-best 23 points for Long Beach State

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

Ahmed: 'It's Hold to our Standards'

Dan Raley
Huskies RB closes in on 1,000 yards rushing entering Apple Cup.