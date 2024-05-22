Huskies Draw Pair of Friday Night Football Games on FOX
Jedd Fisch likes to simulate actual football conditions, hence he won't hold a University of Washington football practice early in the day such as Kalen DeBoer, his Husky coaching predecessor, preferred.
Fisch must have known something when he scheduled the recent UW spring game for a Friday night -- because he now has two of those outings on his regular-season schedule this fall.
On Wednesday, FOX Sports revealed its Friday night college football lineup of 12 games and will have the Huskies play at Rutgers and host UCLA on the night leading into the weekend.
The Huskies will face Rutgers on Sept. 27 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 7-6 season in which they beat Miami 31-24 in the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx in New York.
Nearly two months later, the UW will host UCLA on Nov. 16 in a game with a 6 p.m. PT kickoff. The Bruins are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 35-22 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowi in Inglewood, California.
Washington and UCLA, both new Big Ten members this coming school year, haven't met since the fifth week of the 2022 season when the DeBoer's team lost 40-32 to the Bruins in the Rose Bowl -- on a Friday night.
The Huskies played just one Friday night game all last season, beating Oregon 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. They played on Mondays against Texas in the Sugar Bowl and Michigan in the CFP championship game, with everything else played on Saturday.
FOX Sports has a dozen Friday night college football games scheduled this fall. The Huskies, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Purdue, Michigan State and Rutgers will each play twice on that night.
