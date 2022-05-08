Huskies Extend Scholarship Offer to SoCal CB Who Switched Schools

Stacy Bey is a high school cornerback with considerable promise, someone recruiters have been reaching out to with scholarship offers.

The challenge with this guy is simply finding him in the maze of freeways surrounding and suffocating the greater Los Angeles area.

Last season, he was a solidly built 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore who started in the secondary for Jurupa Hills High in Fontana.

On Dec. 28, Bey announced he was leaving.for Bishop Amat High in La Puente.

He went from a public school to a private Catholic school, both hugging the San Bernardino Freeway, or Interstate 10, located some 30 miles apart. .

Imagine that, a high school transfer portal.

This past week, the University of Washington football program knew exactly where to find Bey and offered him a scholarship, his 11th overall.

Bey had 23 tackles and 2 pass deflections for a 7-3 Jurupa Hills team and played briefly on offense. He had a couple of scholarship offers while with the Spartans, receiving his first one last August from Louisiana-Monroe.

After switching schools to Bishop Amat, he's picked up offers from Florida State, Louisville, Missouri, Nevada, Bethune Cookman, Alabama State, Colorado State and Oregon.

The Huskies made contact with Bey not long after the coaching change. Lee Marks, the new running-backs coach, visited Bishop Amat in late January. The UW next had the defensive back up for an unofficial visit in March.

Two months later, he holds a Husky offer as he prepares his first of two seasons at Bishop Amat before he's ready to cash in his scholarship.

That is, of course, unless he transfers once more. Hey, they change schools a lot at the college level now.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven