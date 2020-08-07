The Washington Huskies are not high on ESPN’s FPI or it preseason rankings, but the fact that they're favored in seven of their 10 still says a lot about the potential of this team.

Until the final score goes up on the board and the clock reaches zero, Washington remains unbeaten. Here are the games the Huskies are predicted to lose and why.

Oregon

Washington makes the trip to Autzen Stadium in Eugene to face the Ducks on Halloween. ESPN has given the Huskies a 13.6 percent chance of winning what was once their conference opener coming off a bye. That Oregon now has the bye before hosting the UW might be reason the percentage is so stacked in the Ducks' favor. Oregon also is ranked No. 9 the coaches' preseason poll, favored in all 10 games and selected to win the North Division.

USC

Washington will end its regular-season schedule at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Trojans in the first week of December. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Huskies a 19.6 percent chance of wrapping up the season on a victorious note, their second-worst odds for a win. This also is a road game for the UW and the Trojans are pegged No. 17 in the coaches' poll, more obstacles. Similar to Oregon, USC is projected to win the Pac-12 South and win every game it plays except against Oregon.

Utah

This has become quite the game to watch each year on the Washington schedule for quite a while now. It’s always competitive and a tight match-up so there’s no surprise that this game is somewhat close in the FPI, with the UW given a 36.8 percent chance to win. What does 20th-ranked Utah have in common with Oregon and USC? They all play the Huskies at home. Utah is favored to win all of its games except two – against Oregon and USC.