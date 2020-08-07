HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

WATCH: Huskies Favored in 7 of 10 Games in Coming Season

Kaila Olin

The Washington Huskies are not high on ESPN’s FPI or it preseason rankings, but the fact that they're favored in seven of their 10 still says a lot about the potential of this team.  

Until the final score goes up on the board and the clock reaches zero, Washington remains unbeaten. Here are the games the Huskies are predicted to lose and why.

Oregon
Washington makes the trip to Autzen Stadium in Eugene to face the Ducks on Halloween. ESPN has given the Huskies a 13.6 percent chance of winning what was once their conference opener coming off a bye. That Oregon now has the bye before hosting the UW might be reason the percentage is so stacked in the Ducks' favor. Oregon also is ranked No. 9 the coaches' preseason poll, favored in all 10 games and selected to win the North Division.

USC
Washington will end its regular-season schedule at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Trojans in the first week of December. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Huskies a 19.6 percent chance of wrapping up the season on a victorious note, their second-worst odds for a win. This also is a road game for the UW and the Trojans are pegged No. 17 in the coaches' poll, more obstacles. Similar to Oregon, USC is projected to win the Pac-12 South and win every game it plays except against Oregon.

Utah
This has become quite the game to watch each year on the Washington schedule for quite a while now. It’s always competitive and a tight match-up so there’s no surprise that this game is somewhat close in the FPI, with the UW given a 36.8 percent chance to win. What does 20th-ranked Utah have in common with Oregon and USC? They all play the Huskies at home. Utah is favored to win all of its games except two – against Oregon and USC.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Puyallup High, Former Standout Athlete Loses Out to Covid-19

Eli Sevener brought the horrors of the pandemic front and center to the people of his close-knit community.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Nick Harris Might Have to Play, and Start, Right Away for Browns

The former University of Washington lineman was drafted as a center, but could be needed elsewhere. Here's how it shakes down.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

The slot receiver is one of seven players nationally who should be an immediate contributor in college football.

Dan Raley

Troy Fautanu Has a Big Chore Ahead of Him — Playing as a Much Larger Guy

The offensive tackle from Nevada is practically unrecognizable going from high school to college.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

BYU Lines Up Game in Record Speed — Huskies Should Keep Cougars on Speed Dial

The UW and others in Pac-12 could be scrambling to find replacement football games during the season. Here's an option.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Coaches Poll Mentions Washington, But Needs to See a Quarterback

The lack of a proven leader keeps Huskies well down the ladder in the first national poll released.

Dan Raley

Part 3: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington football player, after falling into substance abuse and an unsavory lifestyle when pro football didn't work out, has turned things around.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Reports 2 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes, Brings total to 9

The Husky athletic program continues to avoid a big virus outbreak that has affected other schools nationwide.

Dan Raley

Big Ten Joins Pac-12 with Unity Movement but No Opt-Out Threat; UConn Cancels Season

Another group of college football players have organized into one voice, but seeks only health and eligibility protections.

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Social Media Questions - End of July Edition

Mike Martin took some questions from social media about the upcoming 2020 football season. The questions were answered by Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller.

Mike Martin