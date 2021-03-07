Huskies Get in Line Early for Big Arizona Tight-End Recruit

Jackson Boyd Bowers, a high school sophomore from Mesa, receives scholarship offer from the UW.

It used to be that a single name identified someone special.

Now it's apparently three.

Case in point, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, the emergent Husky edge rusher.

Here's another possibility: Jackson Boyd Bowers.

He's 15, or at least he was entering the new year.

Either way, oh so young.

Stands 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

On Friday, he tweeted out that he'd just received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, and Husky coach Jimmy Lake retweeted this development.

He's a sophomore at Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona.

Class of 2023.

It's not hard to see why Lake got in early on this guy.

Traditionally, the Huskies always make sure to bring in exceptional defensive backs and tight ends.

Jackson Boyd Bowers has a great pair of hands to back up all of those names.

In social-media posts, he makes tough catch after catch in traffic.

He comes off a football season in which he was named second-team all-conference for the Mountain View Toros after catching 20-plus passes for 4 scores and 330 receiving yards this past season.

In this video, Boyd Bowers got free for an 18-yard touchdown catch, showing decent mobility in getting upfield and those gifted hands while heavily covered.

In 7-on-7 play, as the next video shows, Boyd Bowers made another difficult grab, bringing his teammates rushing toward him to celebrate.

The UW scholarship offer was his sixth, added to those from Arizona State, BYU, California, UNLV and Utah. The Sun Devils naturally will have a lot of sway with this kid from the Phoenix suburbs when it comes time for him to decide on his college football destination.

Boyd Bowers also is a Mountain View basketball player, showing great determination on the boards, something the Husky hoop team could use right now.

Note the COVID masks worn in competition by the big kid and his teammates in the middle of a pandemic, no easy task.

