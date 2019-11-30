Husky
Huskies' Harris: 'We Made It Happen'

Dan Raley

Nick Harris is the ultimate warrior. For four years, the Huskies senior center and All-Pac-12 selection last season has been a perfect spokesman, glibly summing things up, good and bad.

As he sat in his face paint following Saturday's Apple Cup, surrounded by reporters and looking spent, Harris offered words and expressions that were memorable.

"We started taking what they were giving us," he said. "We started throwing bombs over their heads."

The four-year starter just played his last game at Husky Stadium, with a bowl game in some warm climate likely next. 

Seattle media members, always in search of a good quote, are going to miss this guy. Watch his video clip.

 

Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Mike Martin
3 0

"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Secondary School: UW Delivers a Defensive Lesson, Tops Cougs 31-13

Dan Raley
0

Huskies' stop unit was up to the challenge, shortcircuiting WSU's high-powered offense.

Apple Cup Coverage: UW Marching Band Honors WSU, Plays "Cougar Fight Song"

Mike Martin
0

Rival band came to the aid of the Huskies following 2018 Thanksgiving day bus accident. a year later, Huskies showed their gratitude.

Holiday Bowl anyone: UW-WSU winner possibly San Diego-bound

Dan Raley
0

Apple Cup champ could face Michigan or Iowa in post season game

Come Together: Huskies, Cougars Fans Share the Moment

Dan Raley
0

What rivalry? Fans from both schools tailgate together before Apple Cup kickoff

Lake: 'Learning Lot of Hard Lessons'

Dan Raley
0

Apple Cup brings together two teams not fully developed, in transition

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

Dan Raley
1 0

UW tight end has had better season than his team

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
1

Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Dan Raley
0

Hopkins' first recruit scores career-best 23 points for Long Beach State