Nick Harris is the ultimate warrior. For four years, the Huskies senior center and All-Pac-12 selection last season has been a perfect spokesman, glibly summing things up, good and bad.

As he sat in his face paint following Saturday's Apple Cup, surrounded by reporters and looking spent, Harris offered words and expressions that were memorable.

"We started taking what they were giving us," he said. "We started throwing bombs over their heads."

The four-year starter just played his last game at Husky Stadium, with a bowl game in some warm climate likely next.

Seattle media members, always in search of a good quote, are going to miss this guy. Watch his video clip.