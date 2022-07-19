Huskies Have 7 Backs Against the Wall, Need to Pick One

The general misnomer about college football recruiting is that the players call all the shots. People see them narrow their choices online to four or six schools and assume that the final decision wrests only on a talented teenager's whim.

In truth, most schools force the hand of a majority of these players. They have to in order to get anything done. Deadlines are set by those with scholarships to offer and, with exceptions made for the highest-rated prospects, players often must respond or risk being left with a less desirable option.

Such was the case for Aaron Dumas, a prolific 6,083-yard rusher coming out of American High School in El Paso, Texas.

Fresno State wanted him. Dumas preferred Arizona State. He wound up at New Mexico.

After the Sun Devils moved in a different direction during his recruitment, Dumas went to his fallback plan, which was Fresno State. Trouble was, Kalen DeBoer's staff couldn't wait for him and doled out its available scholarships to others. Dumas spent his freshman season with the Lobos, who were his third choice.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back apparently learned from this tricky tap dance when he entered the transfer portal this past winter and chose the University of Washington almost as fast as the newly hired DeBoer offered him a second time.

"He was a very productive football player in high school," new UW running-backs coach Lee Marks confirmed. "We recruited him when we were back in Fresno and the only reason he didn't have the opportunity to play for us is guys committed before he did."

In April, Dumas emerged from a month of spring football practices as the No. 1 back, but he'll have a whole host of players trying to pry the job from him when fall camp opens soon.

UW RUNNING BACK DEPTH

1) Aaron Dumas, 5-9, 208, Soph., El Paso, Texas (New Mexico)

2) Wayne Taulapapa, 5-9, 210, Sr., Honolulu, Hawaii (Virginia)

3) Richard Newton, 6-0, 206, Jr., Lancaster, Calif.

4) Cam Davis, 6-0, 193, Soph., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

5) Jay'Veon Sunday, 6-0, 206, R-Fresh., Waco, Texas

6) Sam Adams II, 6-2, 194, R-Fresh., Kirkland, Wash.

7) Will Nixon, 5-11, 185, R-Fresh., Waco, Texas (Nebraska)

Leading up to the Husky football restart, we're reviewing every starting position and creating position depth charts. It will be competitive when everyone, transfers and holdovers, finally suit up.

Dumas is the sort of shifty, pass-catching back that DeBoer's spread offense requires, a stipulation that might have sent fellow Texas backs and power runners Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa out of the program following spring ball, though Megwa's injury situation remains unclear.

During April's 15 sessions, Dumas took most of the carries, running 1-2 at the position with yet another Texan in Jay'Veon Sunday. All other scholarship backs either were injured, had COVID issues or were on their way to Montlake as transfers.

As if DeBoer and his coaches needed any further convincing, Dumas saved his best New Mexico outing for them. He churned out 143 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored once, breaking free on a 63-yard scamper that didn't reach the end zone, in a game his team lost 34-7 in Fresno.

Starting 6 of 10 games, Dumas finished with 658 yards and 2 TDs rushing but didn't catch a pass in New Mexico's offense. The Huskies haven't had a true freshman reach that sort of yardage since Myles Gaskin.

The Husky Running Backs Seven scholarship players are in the running in this position group. 7 Gallery 7 Images

Behind Dumas is Wayne Taulapapa, an incoming Virginia transfer and a sixth-year senior who is similar in size yet much more experienced than anyone else vying for the job. He left the ACC school following a coaching change, from Bronco Mendenhall to Tony Elliott.

Taulapapa started 27 of 40 games for the Cavaliers and in his career rushed for 1,192 yards and 20 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 150 yards and another score. He appears to be a solid all-around back.

Behind the newcomers on the depth chart are Husky returnees Richard Newton and Cam Davis, who shared the load with two others in 2021 but missed all of spring ball with injuries. Newton started three times and Davis once last season, and both should be ready when practice begins.

For the Huskies, the multi-purpose Newton in his career has 758 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing, 9 catches for 60 yards and another score, plus he threw a TD pass in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State. Last year, he was supposed to be the Huskies' No. 1 back and possibly enjoy a breakout season, but he suffered a knee injury and was done after appearing in just four games.

Davis brings a career 381 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing to the competition, plus 19 catches for 141 yards, and runs hard, but he's been a little fumble-prone.

Marks, the new running-backs coach, said he was familiar with many of the UW ball carriers before arriving in Seattle. He tried to recruit Newton and Sam Adams II for Boise State, and says he knew about Davis' game.

On the bottom end of the depth chart are three fairly young and unused players in Sunday, Adams and Will Nixon.

Sunday drew eight carries in four outings as a redshirt freshman.

Adams hasn't played yet in a game over two seasons because of lingering injuries.

Nixon, a transfer from Nebraska, appeared in a pair of games for the Cornhuskers as a wide receiver, but the Huskies consider him a combo running back and pass-catcher.

Let the handoffs begin.

Conclusion: Dumas has a stocky leg up on the competition because he drew the majority of snaps during spring ball, but Taulapapa, with all of his vast experience, should make things highly competitive. Newton and Davis are worthy backs, though it's unclear how long it will take them to adjust to a new offense and feel comfortable again following their debilitating injuries. Sunday needs to show he's a good fit for the offense. It's time for Adams to get healthy and show what he's got. Nixon's got a new team.

