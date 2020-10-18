SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

Dan Raley

We assume it went well.

Saturday's University of Washington simulated football game or scrimmage was neither open to spectators nor did the coaches do any virtual interviews afterward with reporters.

We know it was wet and cold.

Looking for any clues, the UW released this brief highlight footage on Twitter.

Freshman tight end Mark Redmond, a huge target, is shown in action, catching a short touchdown pass from transfer quarterback Kevin Thomson.

Now Redmond isn't going to replace junior tight end Cade Otton, who is one of the more touted players at this position nationally. 

But could the California newcomer line up opposite Otton or simply play a lot come Nov. 7, when the Huskies open at California?

As for Thomson, who's in a four-player competition for quarterback, he seems to show up in the UW-produced practice video more than the others. 

Could that be a sign that he'll the No. 1 guy in less than three weeks?

Otherwise, the defense appears to be solid early on from the glimpses shown, with sophomore safety Julius Irvin, son of a former NFL player, making a big tackle in this Saturday scrimmage.

Defensive coaches and selected players will answer questions this afternoon. Stay tuned.

If nothing else, we know defensive-backs coach Will Harris can dance.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

All Eyes Are on the Quarterback Battle: Who Will Lead the Huskies?

The University of Washington hasn't had a wide-open quarterback competition since 2014. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the many candidates seeking the job now.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

The broadcaster joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin on On Second Thought as they look at the Washington Huskies football schedule. Will the California or Oregon game be Washington's toughest?

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Experienced a Painful and Emotional UW Return

After taking the Toledo head-coaching job, the former Husky offensive coordinator learned the MAC school had scheduled Washington and he couldn't believe it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

With Philip Rivers Stumbling, Guess Whose Name Came Up?

The Colts, of course, have a former University of Washington quarterback on the roster with a big arm people would like to see.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

The former University of Washington quarterback remembered something that was said the year before that irked him entering the Toledo game.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

JT Tuimoloau's 5-Star Work Ethic Separates Him from the Pack

There is no shortage of high school football players that are 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. What separates SI All-American JT Tuimoloau from the rest of the players in the country is his work-ethic.

Mike Martin

Jack Westover Is a Money Player Now — Huskies Put Him on Scholarship

Former walk-on tight end has been rewarded with financial aid following a highly productive redshirt freshman season in 2019.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW Quarterbacks Go Under the Microscope Even More in Saturday Scrimmage

The four starting candidates will feel real decision-making pressure for the first time in the game-like weekend practice.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Who Are the Most Important UW Offensive and Special-Teams Players?

On our Dawg Thoughts podcast, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin single out the Huskies' most important offensive player, other than a quarterback, and the top special-teams player. See if you agree.

Mike Martin