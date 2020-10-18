Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

We assume it went well.

Saturday's University of Washington simulated football game or scrimmage was neither open to spectators nor did the coaches do any virtual interviews afterward with reporters.

We know it was wet and cold.

Looking for any clues, the UW released this brief highlight footage on Twitter.

Freshman tight end Mark Redmond, a huge target, is shown in action, catching a short touchdown pass from transfer quarterback Kevin Thomson.

Now Redmond isn't going to replace junior tight end Cade Otton, who is one of the more touted players at this position nationally.

But could the California newcomer line up opposite Otton or simply play a lot come Nov. 7, when the Huskies open at California?

As for Thomson, who's in a four-player competition for quarterback, he seems to show up in the UW-produced practice video more than the others.

Could that be a sign that he'll the No. 1 guy in less than three weeks?

Otherwise, the defense appears to be solid early on from the glimpses shown, with sophomore safety Julius Irvin, son of a former NFL player, making a big tackle in this Saturday scrimmage.

Defensive coaches and selected players will answer questions this afternoon. Stay tuned.

If nothing else, we know defensive-backs coach Will Harris can dance.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.