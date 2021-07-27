Huskies Land 3 on All-Pac-12 First Team, 8 With Recognition

Utah tops all conference schools with 5 chosen to top unit.

The University of Washington placed offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Cade Otton and cornerback Trent McDuffie on the first unit of the preseason All-Pac-12 team, and eight Huskies altogether received some sort of recognition.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland and 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton were returning first-team all-conference players from 2020. McDuffie finished last season as a second-team selection.

Utah supplied five players to the All-Pac-12 first team, the most for any school. Arizona State and USC each provided four on the top unit while league favorite Oregon, same as the Huskies, had three.

Kirkland and Otton, fourth-year juniors who passed up opportunities to enter the NFL draft in April, each return for their fourth seasons as UW starters. McDuffie, a sophomore, will become a third-year Husky starter.

Sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was the only UW player to earn a spot on the All-Pac-12 second team, the same place he ended up last season.

Center Luke Wattenberg, offensive guard Henry Bainivalu, cornerback Kyler Gordon and kicker Peyton Henry each received honorable-mention recognition, with Gordon doing it twice, as a secondary player and special-teamer.

The All-Pac-12 first team goes as follows:

Offense

QB — Kedon Slovis, USC

RB — Jarek Broussard, Colorado

RB — Max Borghi, Washington State

WR — Drake London, USC

WR — Kyle Philips, UCLA

TE — Cade Otton, Washington

OL — Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL — Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL — Dohnovan West, Arizona State

OL — Nick Ford, Utah

OL — Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Defense

DL — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL — Mike Tafua, Utah

DL — Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB — Drake Jackson, USC

LB — Nate Landman, Colorado

DB — Mykael Wright, Oregon

DB — Trent McDuffie, Washington

DB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State

DB — Chris Steele, USC

Special Teams

PK — Jadon Redding, Utah

P — Michael Turk, Arizona State

AP — Thomas Booker, Stanford

RS — Britain Covey, Utah

