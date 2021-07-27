Huskies Land 3 on All-Pac-12 First Team, 8 With Recognition

Huskies Land 3 on All-Pac-12 First Team, 8 Players With Recognition
The University of Washington placed offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Cade Otton and cornerback Trent McDuffie on the first unit of the preseason All-Pac-12 team, and eight Huskies altogether received some sort of recognition.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland and 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton were returning first-team all-conference players from 2020. McDuffie finished last season as a second-team selection.
Utah supplied five players to the All-Pac-12 first team, the most for any school. Arizona State and USC each provided four on the top unit while league favorite Oregon, same as the Huskies, had three.
Kirkland and Otton, fourth-year juniors who passed up opportunities to enter the NFL draft in April, each return for their fourth seasons as UW starters. McDuffie, a sophomore, will become a third-year Husky starter.
Sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was the only UW player to earn a spot on the All-Pac-12 second team, the same place he ended up last season.
Center Luke Wattenberg, offensive guard Henry Bainivalu, cornerback Kyler Gordon and kicker Peyton Henry each received honorable-mention recognition, with Gordon doing it twice, as a secondary player and special-teamer.
The All-Pac-12 first team goes as follows:
Offense
QB — Kedon Slovis, USC
RB — Jarek Broussard, Colorado
RB — Max Borghi, Washington State
WR — Drake London, USC
WR — Kyle Philips, UCLA
TE — Cade Otton, Washington
OL — Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OL — Abraham Lucas, Washington State
OL — Dohnovan West, Arizona State
OL — Nick Ford, Utah
OL — Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Defense
DL — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL — Mike Tafua, Utah
DL — Thomas Booker, Stanford
DL — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah
LB — Drake Jackson, USC
LB — Nate Landman, Colorado
DB — Mykael Wright, Oregon
DB — Trent McDuffie, Washington
DB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State
DB — Chris Steele, USC
Special Teams
PK — Jadon Redding, Utah
P — Michael Turk, Arizona State
AP — Thomas Booker, Stanford
RS — Britain Covey, Utah
