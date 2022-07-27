Skip to main content

Huskies Land Just 6 on Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

The media vote doesn't find a lot to like about this UW football entry.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four and eight is going to leave some residual effect as the preseason All-Pac-12 selections demonstrated when sizing up the University of Washington football team.

Coming off that dismal showing, even with a new coach and a host of new players, only six Huskies this week drew all-conference recognition in the annual media vote — with just one first-teamer in offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland. 

Four and eight will take some of the luster away and ask you to show that you're better than that.

Kirkland was joined by UW edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui on the second team and by linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Carson Bruener plus wide receiver Jalen McMillan and kick returner Giles Jackson as honorable-mention selections.

The UW had nine picks the year before when it was projected as a Top 20 team.

If there's a quibble, Husky sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze seems to be continually overlooked, even after leading the Huskies in receiving. 

Also, players such as sophomore offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa and junior tight end Devin Culp could be on the verge of receiving recognition, but need to show it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yes, 4-8 will make you wait. Make you have to win to be feted in large numbers. 

Among the other recipients, former UW linebacker Jackson Sirmon, now at California, was voted first-team All-Pac-12, which was mildly surprising. While he's a tough, hard-nosed player worthy of some attention, Sirmon doesn't have elite speed — and he was part of that 4-8 Husky team that had trouble stopping people. 

Had he stayed, Sirmon might have been hard-pressed to keep Bruener from taking his job. Yet his football pedigree, as the son of Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, counts for a lot.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Jalen McMillan gets a reminder of who he plays for.
Football

McMillan Should Feel Right at Home in DeBoer Offense

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Sav'ell Smalls got ready for a night game at Husky Stadium.
Football

Smalls Goes Smaller with Husky Jersey Number

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
Jaxon Kirkland is an Outland Trophy candidate.
Football

Kirkland Adds Another Outland Watch List to His Accolades

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Anthony James will arrive in January at the UW.
Football

Anthony James Eager to Get Started, Will Enroll Early

By Dan RaleyJul 26, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
Ja'Lynn Polk heads upfield with a spring reception.
Football

After Glimpses of Him, Huskies Await Full Season of Ja'Lynn Polk

By Dan RaleyJul 26, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Marquise Lightfoot has a UW offer.
Football

Huskies Make an Offer to 2024 Chicago Edge Rusher

By Dan RaleyJul 25, 2022 8:26 PM EDT
Edefuan Ulofoshio is a former walk-on turned UW standout.
Football

Even in Idle State, Ulofoshio Named to Butkus Watch List

By Dan RaleyJul 25, 2022 6:41 PM EDT
Cade Otton signs his first NFL contract.
Husky Legends

Otton Becomes UW's Fourth Millionaire from Last Season's Team

By Dan RaleyJul 25, 2022 3:00 PM EDT