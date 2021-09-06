Huskies Lose Polk for Rest of Regular Season after Montana Injury

The Texas Tech transfer was hurt while making a catch on the game's first play.

Making a long weekend even worse, coach Jimmy Lake disclosed at his Monday briefing that new University of Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk suffered a chest injury against Montana, underwent emergency surgery and has been lost for the rest of the regular season.

The Huskies already were missing their three previous starting wide receivers in Rome Odunze, Terrell Bynum and Jalen McMillan, whom Lake intimated were injured and were week to week as far as far as a return. Odunze was in uniform on Saturday, but was called on.

Transferring in from Texas Tech, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Polk started in the 13-7 upset loss to the Grizzlies and lasted just the first play, catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Morris.

The Huskies opened in a no-back formation on their own 22 and Morris zipped the ball to Polk, who took took a hit while running with the ball after the catch.

Lake wouldn't elaborate on the nature of Polk's injury, but a fractured sternum would be a possibility.

"He's out of the hospital now and he's in good spirits, but this will be a long-term injury," the coach said. "We probably will not get him back until postseason."

Lake had praised the freshman pass-catcher from Lufkin, Texas, for his toughness, telling Polk he could have played defensive back for the Huskies, and cited his strong work ethic.

Polk's injury is yet another blow to a depleted recruiting corps that was rebuilt following five players entering the transfer portal in the offseason. The Huskies have eight scholarship players in the position group, but only four are available for sure heading into Saturday's Michigan game.

The receivers available are Michigan transfer Giles Jackson, Taj Davis, Sawyer Racanelli and Jabez Tinae, though the latter didn't dress for the Montana game. Walk-on receiver David Pritchard played against the Grizzlies.

Lake acknowledged that he was contemplating a few position changes to make sure he has enough receivers available this weekend.

