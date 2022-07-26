Huskies Make an Offer to 2024 Chicago Edge Rusher

After recently supplying the Chicago Bears with a second-round cornerback in Kyler Gordon, the University of Washington football program couldn't be faulted for feeling the Windy City owes it a player in return.

On Monday, the Huskies picked him out, offering a scholarship to 4-star edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot from Chicago's Kenwood Academy and the Class of 2024.

Even with 2023 commitments left to secure, the Huskies remain in a full-court press to build relationships with recruits farther out in the process and well away from the Northwest.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior, Lightfoot currently holds 23 offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, USC, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others. He attended Notre Dame's Blue and Gold spring game in April.

Making the camp rounds, Lightfoot has watched his reputation soar after he received defensive-line MVP honors in June at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta.

The on-site recruiting analysts reported how the edge rusher showed off elite quickness with both his feet and his hands during the Georgia event.

Lightfoot comes off a sophomore season in which he generated 61 tackles, 4 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while appearing in 10 games for a 10-3 Kenwood Broncos team, which has or has had a number of FBS prospects.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven