Huskies, Montana Open Season, Needing Competitive Game

Just four UW players are still on the roster from the previous meeting in 2017.

Following the 5 p.m. kickoff on a chilly and cloudy September afternoon at Husky Stadium, the University of Washington football team needed just seven plays to reach the end zone.

A crowd of 68,491 was on hand to see the first of nine UW touchdowns, three in the opening quarter. Pac-12 Networks was there to provide TV coverage. Only the cameras hung around long enough to see the end of the 63-7 beatdown of Montana.

Quarterback Jake Browning capped the 69-yard opening drive with a 1-yard run. Five future NFL players reached the end zone for the Huskies in this lopsided outing, and 21 soon-to-be pro football players would run onto the field for this purple and gold team.

Montana never really had a chance.

The Grizzlies had no offense whatsoever. The visiting team scored only on a Browning mistake, with defensive back Josh Sandy momentarily tying the game at 7-all with a 36-yard interception return.

Four years later, these programs reunite to see if they can put on a more competitive showing and prevent anyone from getting humiliated this time. Sure, it's the FBS vs. the FCS, but the Grizzlies have a storied football history and normally aren't eight touchdowns worse than anyone.

Playing at Michigan next week, the Huskies need to be tested.

Both sides have changed coaches from the previous meeting, with Jimmy Lake in his second Husky season after replacing the retired Chris Petersen, and former UW assistant Bobby Hauck, who was part of Rick Neuheisel's staff, back for his second stint at Montana.

Not quite three months following that uncomfortable 56-point carnage in Seattle, the Big Sky school fired unpopular coach Bob Stitt, determining that his 7-4 record in 2017 and 21-14 overall ledger over three seasons weren't up to Montana standards. That eight-touchdown loss didn't do him any favors either.

The Huskies trotted out 71 players in that previous meeting, introducing a lot of guys to college football for the first time, using this game as just another initiation step in the program.

Only four of the 2017 UW combatants remain on the roster in starting center Luke Wattenberg, starting outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, reserve running back Sean McGrew and top punter and holder Race Porter. All were subs back in 2017.

In this pandemic-altering and eligibility-extending era of college football, each of these Huskies interestingly enough is that rare sixth-year player.

While Washington played just four games last fall, winning three of them, Montana was limited to a pair of spring outings in April, both victories, because the unforgiving virus. The Grizzlies beat Central Washington 59-3 and Portland State 48-7, each at home.

There's no way the Huskies, as the nation's 20th-ranked team in the Associated Press poll and Pac-12 title contender, are going to lose this football game.

They hold a 17-1-1 series advantage, dropping only the first game held between the schools 101 years ago at Denny Field, 18-14, just months before Husky Stadium was unveiled.

Montana won't be a 56-point loser either.

With Hauck in charge, the Grizzlies are a far more competitive program, even against the bigger school. He's 98-26 as he enters his 10th season as coach in Big Sky country. His goal should be to keep his team within three touchdowns of the UW.

So settle in and welcome college football back to Seattle once more, with fans in the stands, and here's hoping that everyone stays healthy, both on and off the field. Masks have been mandated by local authorities for large gatherings, yet beginning next week. A competitive game on Saturday is highly recommended, too.

