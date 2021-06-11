Huskies Offer Another Texas Recruit, Pursuing Elite Corner

Braxton Meyers of Coppell has a scholarship proposal from the UW to add to his list.

The University of Washington football program, going back to what works, has reached out to Texas once more, offering a scholarship to elite cornerback Braxton Myers of Coppell.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback for the Class of 2023 will add the Huskies to a list of 20 schools and growing, including the likes of Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor, Michigan, Oklahoma State and LSU.

The UW has made the Lone Star state a targeted area more than ever after recently landing running back Jay'Veon Sunday from Waco, running back Caleb Berry and Ja'Lynn Polk from Lufkin, outside linebacker Cooper McDonald from Haslet and offensive tackle Victor Curne from Houston. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike from Allen, of course, was a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in April.

Myers, a 4-start cornerback, is considered one of the best at his position nationally by the recruiting analysts and no doubt the Huskies are trying to sell him on their secondary success that has landed several players in the NFL, with Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor being taken in the last NFL draft.

The Huskies, like everyone else with visit restrictions coming to an end, have stepped up their recruiting efforts since June 1.

This past weekend, offensive lineman Josh Conerly, from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School and quite possibly the top recruit in the state, toured the UW and posted images on social media.

