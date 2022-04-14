Huskies Offer Arizona Edge Rusher Who's Overcome Injury

Gavin Geweniger missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

These are good times for Gavin Geweniger, who's experienced more than his share of setbacks on the football field.

The 2020 season proved to be the low point.

A 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge rusher from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Geweniger not only watched the pandemic wipe out part of his team's season, he tore an ACL in his left knee.

He had his personal recruiting efforts grind to a halt. He had to start over with his football pursuits.

But that was then and this is now.

Geweniger bounced back in 2021 with a solid season of 39 tackles, including 6 sacks, for the Firebirds' 9-5 playoff team and colleges are taking a close look at him. One of the attractions to him is an 82-inch wingspan.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington made him a scholarship offer, his first from a Power 5 school.

The UW joins a list of pursuers that includes Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada and UNLV as more schools have determined that he's physically sound again.

Geweniger is one of at least seven Arizona recruits who have had a Husky offer in hand as new coach Kalen DeBoer continues to mine a state for talent that has been good to the UW.

The edge rusher still has another Chaparral season to play to show recruiters that he is, indeed healthy.

