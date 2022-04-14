Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Arizona Edge Rusher Who's Overcome Injury

Gavin Geweniger missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

These are good times for Gavin Geweniger, who's experienced more than his share of setbacks on the football field.

The 2020 season proved to be the low point. 

A 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge rusher from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Geweniger not only watched the pandemic wipe out part of his team's season, he tore an ACL in his left knee.

He had his personal recruiting efforts grind to a halt. He had to start over with his football pursuits.

But that was then and this is now.

Geweniger bounced back in 2021 with a solid season of 39 tackles, including 6 sacks, for the Firebirds' 9-5 playoff team and colleges are taking a close look at him. One of the attractions to him is an 82-inch wingspan.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington made him a scholarship offer, his first from a Power 5 school.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The UW joins a list of pursuers that includes Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada and UNLV as more schools have determined that he's physically sound again.

Geweniger is one of at least seven Arizona recruits who have had a Husky offer in hand as new coach Kalen DeBoer continues to mine a state for talent that has been good to the UW.

The edge rusher still has another Chaparral season to play to show recruiters that he is, indeed healthy.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Dealyn Evans has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Returns to Texas Once More with Offer for Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Aaron Dumas meets with the Seattle media for the first time.
Football

A Moment with Transfer Running Back Aaron Dumas

By Dan Raley6 hours ago
Carson Bruener (42) was a practice spectator on Wednesday.
Football

Sights and Sounds of Practice No. 7: Bruener Banged Up and Sidelined

By Dan Raley7 hours ago
Noa Ngalu (92) leaves practice with Jacob Bandes (55) and Tuli Letuligasenoa (91).
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 92): Bigger Noa Ngalu Hopes to be Better for Huskies

By Dan Raley9 hours ago
Jordan Perryman explains what brought him to the UW.
Football

Corner Pocket: A Moment with Transfer Jordan Perryman

By Dan RaleyApr 12, 2022
Asa Turner looks determined in spring drills.
Football

Getting Up Close with Husky Spring Football Through Lin's Lens

By Dan RaleyApr 12, 2022
Tuli Letuligasenoa mixes it up with Arizona State.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 91): Letuligasenoa Gets Refresher Course in D-Line Play

By Dan RaleyApr 12, 2022
Leroy Bryant has a UW football offer.
Football

Huskies Look for Another Fairfield Playmaker, Offer Cornerback

By Dan RaleyApr 11, 2022