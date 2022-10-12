Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Wide Receiver from San Fernando Valley

Kwazi Gilmer is the third player from Chaminade Prep to hear from the UW.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The San Fernando Valley, urbanized living at its best, has just about everything to offer on the northwest tip of Los Angeles. Film studios, theme parks, residential sprawl and on and on.

It's also home to Chaminade College Preparatory School, which has a West Hills address and seems to be doing just what its name suggests, at least in terms of football — providing ready-made talent.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington football staff extended a scholarship offer to Kwazi Gilmer, a Chaminade wide receiver from the class of 2024 and not the first player on the roster pursued by the Huskies. 

Previously, the UW offered Chaminade's 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker Isaiah Chisom, a senior who in August surprisingly chose Oregon State over the Huskies, USC, Michigan State, Arizona, Colorado and others, which was a noteworthy recruiting windfall for the Beavers.

Kalen DeBoer's staff also has reached out to Chaminade freshman wide receiver Marquis Gallegos, a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder who's just getting started but nonetheless drawing a lot of attention so far.

Now Gilmer.

With the Eagles off to a 7-0 start, the speedy 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilmer has played a significant role in their success, continually getting into open spaces and the sharing the receiving load with his talented teammate.

This junior pass-catcher has caught 16 balls for 432 yards and 4 scores, averaging 27 yards per reception with his longest going 68 yards.

Gilmer holds offers from UCLA, Colorado Colorado State, San Jose State and the Huskies. 

Since DeBoer took over at the UW 11 months ago, his staff has extended roughly 240 to 250 scholarship offers to recruits in multiple classes.

