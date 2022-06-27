With 2 St. John Bosco Commits in Hand, Huskies Offer Yet Another

A St. John Bosco teammate and a coach gingerly help linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa off the football field, unable to walk on his own power. It was not an image anyone wanted to see.

This was April 2021, during the sixth and final game of a pandemic-delayed spring season, and the sensational freshman had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Viliamu-Asa has not played since, missing all of last season, but he's getting closer to coming back.

Meantime, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior-to-be received a scholarship offer on Monday from Kalen DeBoer's tireless University of Washington staff.

Like everyone, the Huskies expect the 4-star defender to be as good as new as some point.



They've received 2023 commitments from two of his St. John Bosco teammates in fellow linebacker Deven Bryant and defensive tackle Sua Lefotu, so there's no reason to think the UW isn't a candidate for him.

In fact, in recent months, he told one of the recruiting websites that he he had hoped to receive offers from Alabama, Georgia, Stanford and Washington.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is helped off the field in April 2021 with a knee injury. St. John Bosco

Viliamu-Asa now holds 18 scholarship offers, with others coming from Auburn, Boston College, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

On his Twitter profile, he offers this thought instead of a background photo: "One day the pain will make sense."

For now, he continues to rehab his repaired hinge in order to play two more seasons of high school football.

In his introductory season for the Braves that spring, he came up with 28 tackles, including a tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Four of those tackles came in the game he was injured, a 34-17 loss to Mater Dei on an April Saturday.

"I want to come back stronger than ever," Viliamu-Asa said in a Youtube video interview. "I want to be a three-down linebacker."

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is wheeled away after knee surgery. Viliamu-Asa

