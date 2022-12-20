Huskies Pick Up Fifth Transfer in ASU Edge Rusher Joe Moore

The University of Washington football team now has at least one player soon to be on the roster who won't mind at all in sharing how coach-less and otherwise short-handed Arizona State rose up and dealt the Huskies an unexpected midseason loss.

Joe Moore III, who on Monday afternoon was among a flurry of transfer portal players committing to the UW, was partially responsible for that desert disaster.

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher, Moore was in the starting lineup for the Sun Devils when they sent the favored Huskies to a 45-38 defeat in October, their last loss in a 10-2 season.

On that overcast day in Tempe, he collected a pair of tackles and was credited with 2 quarterback hurries involving the UW's Michael Penix Jr.

A St. Louis native, Moore will join a UW edge-rushing group that will return or welcome a bevy of talent in sophomore Bralen Trice, a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection; junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a first-team, All-Pac-12 pick in 2020; sophomore Sav'ell Smalls, a one-time 5-star recruit; Sioux Falls transfer and redshirt freshman Zach Durfee, though he has a large enough frame that could enable him to play an interior position; and top incoming prospect Anthony James II from Wylie, Texas, who likewise could line up inside with more pounds.

"1000% Committed to the University of Washington," Moore tweeted out, confirming his decision.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he comes to the Huskies after he primarily was used as a passing-down player (111 of 149 plays, or 74 percent) as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

This past season, he started all 12 games for the Sun Devils and accumulated 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Moore is one of five players from the transfer portal who recently committed to the UW — three pledging on Monday alone — with the others Durfee; wide receiver Germie Bernard from Michigan State; tight end Josh Cuevas from Cal Poly; and linebacker Ralen Goforth from USC.

HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

20. Germie Bernard, WR, 6-0, 200, Henderson, Nev. (Michigan State)

21. Ralen Goforth, LB, 6-2, 225, Long Beach, Calif. (USC)

22. Josh Cuevas, TE, 6-6, 245, Los Angeles, Calif. (Cal Poly)

23. Joe Moore III, ER, 6-3, 245, St. Louis, Mo., (Arizona State)

