Skip to main content

Huskies Pick Up Fifth Transfer in ASU Edge Rusher Joe Moore

He started and had a pair of tackles in 45-38 upset of UW.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The University of Washington football team now has at least one player soon to be on the roster who won't mind at all in sharing how coach-less and otherwise short-handed Arizona State rose up and dealt the Huskies an unexpected midseason loss.

Joe Moore III, who on Monday afternoon was among a flurry of transfer portal players committing to the UW, was partially responsible for that desert disaster.

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher, Moore was in the starting lineup for the Sun Devils when they sent the favored Huskies to a 45-38 defeat in October, their last loss in a 10-2 season. 

On that overcast day in Tempe, he collected a pair of tackles and was credited with 2 quarterback hurries involving the UW's Michael Penix Jr.

A St. Louis native, Moore will join a UW edge-rushing group that will return or welcome a bevy of talent in sophomore Bralen Trice, a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection; junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a first-team, All-Pac-12 pick in 2020; sophomore Sav'ell Smalls, a one-time 5-star recruit; Sioux Falls transfer and redshirt freshman Zach Durfee, though he has a large enough frame that could enable him to play an interior position; and top incoming prospect Anthony James II from Wylie, Texas, who likewise could line up inside with more pounds.

"1000% Committed to the University of Washington," Moore tweeted out, confirming his decision.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he comes to the Huskies after he primarily was used as a passing-down player (111 of 149 plays, or 74 percent) as a redshirt freshman in 2020. 

This past season, he started all 12 games for the Sun Devils and accumulated 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Moore is one of five players from the transfer portal who recently committed to the UW — three pledging on Monday alone — with the others Durfee; wide receiver Germie Bernard from Michigan State; tight end Josh Cuevas from Cal Poly; and linebacker Ralen Goforth from USC.

HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

20. Germie Bernard, WR, 6-0, 200, Henderson, Nev. (Michigan State)

21. Ralen Goforth, LB, 6-2, 225, Long Beach, Calif. (USC)

22. Josh Cuevas, TE, 6-6, 245, Los Angeles, Calif. (Cal Poly)

23. Joe Moore III, ER, 6-3, 245, St. Louis, Mo.,  (Arizona State)

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter or at danraley580@gmail.com as soon as they’re published.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Giles Jackson and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. share a moment during fall football camp.
Football

Alexander Becomes 4th Husky to Transfer Since Regular Season Ended

By Dan Raley
Tight end Josh Cuevas commits to the UW.
Football

Huskies Add Fourth Transfer in Cal Poly Tight End

By Dan Raley
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth slams into UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Football

Huskies Pick Up Portal Addition in Goforth, USC Linebacker

By Dan Raley
Steve Sarkisian joins his Texas team in a postgame celebration.
Football

Husky Connections Are Sprinkled Throughout Texas Longhorns Football

By Dan Raley
Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Bralen Trice form a formidable set of edge rushers.
Football

Huskies Blitz Off Both Edges With ZTF, Trice Announcing 2023 Return

By Dan Raley
A Husky helmet sit in the rain during the 2022 season.
Football

Huskies Rank in Top 3 Among Bounce-Back Teams with 6-Win Bump

By Dan Raley
St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant on his UW visit.
Football

UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow

By Dan Raley
Alphonzo Tuputala (11), Carson Bruner (42) and Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) run onto the field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Entering the Alamo Bowl, the Arguments for Opting Out or In

By Dan Raley