Huskies Re-offer Tight End from Folsom, Jake Browning's Alma Mater

Walker Lyons will be released from Folsom in another year. The high school, not the state prison. The two facilities are 3.7 miles apart in this California city east of Sacramento. He's a high-profile case.

A 4-star tight end from Jake Browning's alma mater, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Lyons holds 30 scholarship offers, including a re-offer from the University of Washington tendered over the weekend.

His list of suitors includes Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Texas A&M and BYU, but it seems the Huskies have done a decent job of keeping themselves in the running for him, regardless of circumstances.

Four days after Jimmy Lake was suspended as the Husky head coach in mid-November, Lyons narrowed his pursuers to 11 schools, and the UW remained one of them.

Lyons hails from a football family. His father Tim was a BYU defensive back in 1996 and 1997, which means the older Lyons split a pair of games against the UW and was a one-year teammate for then-Cougars quarterback Steve Sarkisian, later the Husky coach.

His brother Ryder, three years younger, is a Folsom High quarterback who already holds an offer from BYU.

Lyons caught 42 passes for 646 yards and 7 touchdowns for an 11-4 Folsom team that sprung a historic upset of powerhouse De La Salle, winning 28-27 in the Northern California 1-AA championship game. The Bulldogs went on to play for a state championship the following week, but lost to Cathedral Catholic 33-21 in San Diego.

While Lyons has his pick of college programs, a host of schools that underwent coaching changes recently re-offered him in recent days, with the UW, Oregon and Miami each making a move.

