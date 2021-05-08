Huskies Receive Commitment from 3-Star QB Jackson Stratton

The California player provides the UW with their third player for the Class of 2022.

Quarterback Jackson Stratton was the brave one on Saturday, committing to the University of Washington football program for the Class of 2022.

Brave because he presumably will take his place in the line forming behind 5-star prospect Sam Huard, the freshman signal-caller from Seattle who enrolled in school early, joined the Huskies for spring practice and is widely expected to be running the offense well into 2024 or 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Stratton is a 3-star QB from La Jolla High School in coastal La Jolla, California, north of San Diego. According to 247Sports, the Huskies offered to five others at the position across the country.

Stratton picked the Huskies over a modest selection of college suitors, who included Washington State, Oregon State, Nevada, Florida International, Pennsylvania, Columbia and Brown.

His lack of stars and Power 5 offers no doubt will alarm the large faction of UW followers who loudly question the recruiting efforts of coach Jimmy Lake, something he is well aware of.

However, Stratton is a good-sized athlete with a strong arm, powerful enough that he has broken fingers on some of his high school receivers.

Stratton comes off a pandemic-delayed football season this spring in which he threw for 1,269 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions. As a sophomore, he was responsible 14 scoring passes and 1,456 yards.

He joins a recruiting class on the light side, with just two other commits in 4-star wide receiver Germie Bernard from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, and 3-star tight end Chance Bogan from Lincoln High in Tacoma, Washington. The numbers should jump fairly quickly with players able to take recruiting visits beginning in June.

