Huskies Rush Back from Horrible Half to Stun Utah 24-21

Dylan Morris completed a three-touchdown comeback by delivering the game-winner on a 15-yard pass to Cade Otton with 36 seconds left.

Had fans been permitted inside Husky Stadium, a lot of them would have been streaming out of it at halftime on a cold night.

Shaking their heads.

Getting in their cars.

Not looking back.

On Saturday night, Jimmy Lake's high-energy team had none as it fell behind 21-0.

His mistake-free quarterback, Dylan Morris, made a bunch.

His NFL-sized offensive line couldn't budge a rebuilding Utes defensive line.

Even his supposedly sterling defensive secondary got lit up.

They would have missed everything.

Pulling themselves out of a huge hole, the Huskies stormed back with four second-half scores, capped by Morris finding Cade Otton with a 15-yard touchdown pass with just 36 seconds left to play, good for a 24-21 victory.

Morris took the Huskies 88 yards in 12 plays to complete the comeback. Otton had two scoring catches in the game.

The last time the UW overcame a 21-0 deficit was in 1988 against California, which became a 28-27 victory.

The Huskies made it a game again by scoring on their first three possessions of the third quarter. In a hurry, Kamari Pleasant rushed one in for a score from 2 yards out, Peyton Henry kicked a 26-yard field goal and Otton pulled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Morris.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, UW sophomore outside linebacker, came up with his third consecutive disruptive game, finishing with three sacks and returning a fumble 29 yards to the Husky 43 that was caused by cornerback Kyler Gordon early in the fourth quarter.

Coming off victories over Oregon State and Arizona, the UW (3-0) had the upper hand in the first half only on the opening series. It was bleak. Uninspiring.

Tupuola-Fetui crashed through to strip the ball from Utah quarterback Jake Bentley and register his fifth sack. Jackson Sirmon recovered the ball on the Husky 36.

Turnover-free entering the game, Morris served up an interception on the Huskies' first offensive series, throwing it right to Utah freshman Faybian Marks at the UW 48.

Nine plays later, the Utes took the lead on a 7-yard run by Bentley, a transfer from South Carolina making his first Pac-12 start. The Huskies were no match for his SEC acumen.

The only positive outcome on Utah's 52-drive was who made a cameo appearance: Husky sophomore defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, pegged as a starter but absent for two games for unexplained reasons, was inserted on a fourth-and-4 play that the UW couldn't stop.

Early in the second quarter, Morris and Marks crossed paths again and the Huskies' young quarterback avoided total disaster, but just barely. Backed up against his end zone, Morris threw one into the flat but Marks, from Richmond, Texas, dropped a sure pick-six.

Once the teams traded possession, Utah zipped in for its second score, on a 2-yard run by Devin Brumfield. His touchdown was set up by Ty Jordan's 46-yard dash to the Husky 4. The Husky defense offered no resistence.

After the UW missed a field goal, the Utes smelled blood. They moved 78 yards in just seven plays, for Bentley's 13-yard TD pass to Bryan Thompson with 42 seconds left in the half for their commanding 21-0 lead.

Midway through the drive, the Huskies' Tupuola-Fetui appeared to do his defensive magic once more, dropping Bentley with a forearm shiver for another sack. The officials, however, flagged him for hitting the quarterback in the head area and a 15-yard penalty that gave the Utes a huge boost.

