Huskies Suffer Worst Loss Ever to Montana

UW went from an 8-touchdown victory in 2017 to a shocking defeat to the Big Sky entry.

Husky Stadium was perhaps two-thirds full, with University of Washington football fans either disinterested in a non-conference game against Montana or being pandemic careful.

The Husky football team showed up on empty.

It had nothing.

On a cloudy yet muggy Saturday, the 20th-ranked Huskies opened the season with perhaps the most shocking defeat in school history, losing 13-7 to the FCS Grizzlies — this coming four years after beating them by 58.

Looking remarkably outclassed, they couldn't run the football.

The UW likes to say it has the best offensive line in the Pac-12, but in this game it didn't provide the best one in the Big Sky

The Huskies went without their three usual starting wide receivers.

Rome Odunze was in uniform but unused for unexplained reasons, while Terrell Bynum and Jalen McMillan were on the sideline but not dressed to play.

The Huskies needed more helping hands than these guys could have provided.

The UW couldn't get a push up front on defense either. They went with a three-man front of veterans Tuli Letuligasenoa, Taki Taimani and Faatui Tuitele.

They liberally substituted, looking for some muscle.

The Michigan game next Saturday in the Midwest on national TV suddenly looks like a nightmare for this underachieving or grossly overrated team.

Four years ago, the Huskies led Montana 35-7 at half on the way to a 63-7 blistering.

This time, it was 7-3 after 30 minutes.

It was still 7-3 after three quarters.

They folded in the fourth.

Griz quarterback Cam Humphrey's 2-yard run with 10:35 left to play was the game-winner, with a Kevin Macias field goal from 22 yards adding to the margin.

The Huskies and their followers were left completely stunned.

It was just the second Montana win in the 20-game series stretching over 101 seasons, with the other victory coming to begin the Roaring Twenties, in 1920.

This outcome was worse than a 10-7 loss to Hawaii in 1973, previously considered the low in UW annals with a supposed overwhelmingly overmatched foe.

To open the game, quarterback Dylan Morris drove the Huskies 78 yards in 9 plays and scored on a 1-yard dive with just under 5 minutes run off the clock. It was a promising enough beginning to a new season.

However, Montana was undaunted by this. The Grizzlies responded on their first offensive series with a zippy 75-drive for Kevin Macias' 26-yard field goal. Xavier Harris set it up with a 38-yard run over the right side to the Husky 11. That seemed to shock their hosts.

Nothing good happened on offense for the UW for the remainder of the half. Peyton Henry missed a 50-yard field goal, hooking the ball right in the second quarter.

The Huskies curiously even went for it in the first quarter on a 4-and-13 play from the Montana 32, choosing a Morris pass over a field-goal attempt that fell incomplete.

Most glaring, Jimmy Lake's team didn't play physical on either side of the ball, which will proe disastrous against a Big Ten team.

Shortly before halftime, the Huskies even turned to true freshmen defensive tackles Kuao Peihopa and Voi Tuunifi. Midway through the third quarter, Letuligasenoa and Tuitele paired up with redshirt freshman Jacob Bandes.

Starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon kept the Huskies in the game with their heady coverage and pressure on the blitz. They were the only ones who played well in a purple shirt. McDuffie deflected mutliple passes and even downed a punt on the Montana 3.

The third quarter settled nothing as the teams traded five punts before Morris threw a second interception to Montana's Robertson at the Grizzly 31, both coming off tipped passes. This mistake led to the deciding points.

And left Seattle in a state of shock.

