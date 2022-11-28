Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime.

Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team for a team infraction and hasn't returned.

On Monday, DeBoer said the 6-foot, 225-pound Heimuli, a reserve player, had committed a code of conduct violation without spelling it out.

The East Palo Alto, California, product played in seven games this season, last appearing in the Huskies' 54-7 victory over Colorado. He didn't accompany the team to the Apple Cup this past weekend.

Heimuli, who had collected 5 tackles including a tackle for loss, seemed to have his playing time decrease once veteran linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio returned from a year-long absence caused by arm and knee injuries that required surgery.

The previous season, Heimuli had started twice in place of the injured UIlofoshio. He's played in 19 career games for the UW so far.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Peihopa from Makakilo, Hawaii, appeared in four games for the Huskies this season before he was dropped from the team for apparently mouthing off to a member of the coaching staff at practice, according to a source.

Asked what it would take for the promising defensive lineman to rejoin the team, DeBoer passed on answering that question.

"I don't think it's probably something I want to discuss right now," the coach said. "We can discuss that when the season is completely over."

DeBoer said that Husky defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale, who started the Colorado game but didn't travel with the team to WSU, stayed home because he was ill. The coach said more than 50 players came down sick leading up to the Apple Cup, with as many as 10 missing practices at a time.

Also, the coaching staff said that tight end Jack Westover suffered a concussion in last weekend's game against the Cougars, but is expected back for the bowl game.

