Dancing with the Stars: Tuli Shows Off Best Moves Before UW Scrimmage

The Husky defensive lineman showed himself to be extremely light on his feet.

Tuli Letuligasenoa typically is this snarling, ill-tempered down lineman, somebody whose ever-present impertinence seems to set the tone for the University of Washington defense.

He's already made it very clear he doesn't like showy, high-stepping running backs. If you are anywhere inside the stadium when this happens, you can hear Letuligasenoa's total disapproval. He rants on any number of other subjects, too.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior from Concord, California, is sort of the Husky defensive enforcer, a grumpy down-and-dirty player in the trenches, somebody who could break you in half if so inclined.

Just ask the Huskies how much they missed Letuligasenoa, when he sat out most of the short-lived pandemic season presumably with an injury, and they would readily concur they were missing plenty of attitude.

All anyone talked about from that makeshift schedule of pandemic games was how much rushing yardage the UW gave up, often failing to mention that Letuligasenoa sat out two complete games and most of a third while looking notably rusty in the fourth outing.

Three weeks into spring practice, Letuligaseno is healthy now and still has that football fire burning inside him. He's got a bad case of dance fever, too.

On Saturday, as a string of songs from different genres echoed throughout Husky Stadium, something coach Jimmy Lake encourages to create energy, Letuligasenoa found an unlikely one that got him moving and shaking.

He picked up on a Jackson 5 tune and incorporated it into a pregame drill. Before long, he had a bunch of his teammates bouncing along with him to the music.

Letuligasenoa had all the arm gestures down, the toe-tapping moves, even a bounce in his step.

Check out his dance solo in the above video.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated