Husky Home Game Against Michigan Gets Rescheduled — But Not Until 2028
The University of Washington on Friday announced some non-conference football game additions, foremost the rescheduling of last year's canceled Michigan home encounter.
It's going to take eight years to get that one back on the Husky Stadium docket — in 2028.
And you thought the court system was backed up.
If it's any consolation, the Huskies will host Michigan State in 2022 and play the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, the following season.
Also, games against Boise State, Colorado State, Portland State and Eastern Michigan have been added to future schedules.
That's a strong hint of Michigan-related games for the Huskies over the next decade, beginning with the upcoming trip to face Michigan in Ann Arbor on September 11 this fall.
The UW and Michigan State haven't played in nearly a quarter of a century, since a Jim Lambright-coached team beat the Spartans 51-23 in the 1997 Aloha Ball.
The Huskies lead the series 2-1, losing to Michigan State 27-11 to begin a 1-9 season in 1969 and opening against the Spartans the following year in Seattle with Sonny Sixkiller leading them to a memorable 42-16 victory.
These schools initially had agreed to meet in 2028 and 2031 but were able to move up the games.
In chronological order, Washington's newly-arranged games are as follows:
Sept. 10, 2022: Portland State at Washington
Sept. 17, 2022: Michigan State at Washington
Sept. 2, 2023: Boise State at Washington
Sept. 16, 2023: Washington at Michigan State
Sept. 7, 2024: Eastern Michigan at Washington
Aug. 30, 2025: Colorado State at Washington
Sept. 9, 2028: Michigan at Washington
Sept. 8, 2029: Boise State at Washington
Ohio State will visit Husky Stadium in three seasons and host the Huskies in 2025. The previous coaching stop for the late and legendary coach Don James, Kent State, plays the UW for the first time in 2022. Boise State, ex-Husky coach Chris Petersen's former employer, visits Husky Stadium in 2023 and 2029. Petersen's alma mater, UC Davis, plays in Seattle in 2025. Tulsa and the UW meet for the first time in 2023.
The Huskies' future non-conference games are as follows:
2022:
Sept. 3 vs. Kent State
Sept. 10 vs. Portland State
Sept. 17 vs. Michigan State
2023:
Sept. 2 vs. Boise State
Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa
Sept. 16 at Michigan State
2024:
Aug. 31 vs. Weber State
Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State
2025:
Aug. 30 vs. Colorado State
Sept. 6 vs. UC Davis
Sept. 13 at Ohio State
2026:
Sept. 5, 12 or 19 vs. Eastern Washington
2027:
Sept. 4 vs. Fresno State
2028:
Sept. 2 or 16 vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 9 vs. Michigan
2029
Sept. 8 vs. Boise State