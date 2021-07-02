Husky Home Game Against Michigan Gets Rescheduled — But Not Until 2028

The better news for UW fans is Michigan State will visit Seattle in 2022.

The University of Washington on Friday announced some non-conference football game additions, foremost the rescheduling of last year's canceled Michigan home encounter.

It's going to take eight years to get that one back on the Husky Stadium docket — in 2028.

And you thought the court system was backed up.

If it's any consolation, the Huskies will host Michigan State in 2022 and play the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, the following season.

Also, games against Boise State, Colorado State, Portland State and Eastern Michigan have been added to future schedules.

That's a strong hint of Michigan-related games for the Huskies over the next decade, beginning with the upcoming trip to face Michigan in Ann Arbor on September 11 this fall.

The UW and Michigan State haven't played in nearly a quarter of a century, since a Jim Lambright-coached team beat the Spartans 51-23 in the 1997 Aloha Ball.

The Huskies lead the series 2-1, losing to Michigan State 27-11 to begin a 1-9 season in 1969 and opening against the Spartans the following year in Seattle with Sonny Sixkiller leading them to a memorable 42-16 victory.

These schools initially had agreed to meet in 2028 and 2031 but were able to move up the games.

In chronological order, Washington's newly-arranged games are as follows:



Sept. 10, 2022: Portland State at Washington

Sept. 17, 2022: Michigan State at Washington

Sept. 2, 2023: Boise State at Washington

Sept. 16, 2023: Washington at Michigan State

Sept. 7, 2024: Eastern Michigan at Washington

Aug. 30, 2025: Colorado State at Washington

Sept. 9, 2028: Michigan at Washington

Sept. 8, 2029: Boise State at Washington



Ohio State will visit Husky Stadium in three seasons and host the Huskies in 2025. The previous coaching stop for the late and legendary coach Don James, Kent State, plays the UW for the first time in 2022. Boise State, ex-Husky coach Chris Petersen's former employer, visits Husky Stadium in 2023 and 2029. Petersen's alma mater, UC Davis, plays in Seattle in 2025. Tulsa and the UW meet for the first time in 2023.

The Huskies' future non-conference games are as follows:





2022:

Sept. 3 vs. Kent State

Sept. 10 vs. Portland State

Sept. 17 vs. Michigan State



2023:

Sept. 2 vs. Boise State

Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa

Sept. 16 at Michigan State



2024:

Aug. 31 vs. Weber State

Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State



2025:

Aug. 30 vs. Colorado State

Sept. 6 vs. UC Davis

Sept. 13 at Ohio State



2026:

Sept. 5, 12 or 19 vs. Eastern Washington



2027:

Sept. 4 vs. Fresno State



2028:

Sept. 2 or 16 vs. Eastern Washington

Sept. 9 vs. Michigan



2029

Sept. 8 vs. Boise State

