Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Husky Home Game Against Michigan Gets Rescheduled — But Not Until 2028

The better news for UW fans is Michigan State will visit Seattle in 2022.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The University of Washington on Friday announced some non-conference football game additions, foremost the rescheduling of last year's canceled Michigan home encounter.

It's going to take eight years to get that one back on the Husky Stadium docket — in 2028.

And you thought the court system was backed up.

If it's any consolation, the Huskies will host Michigan State in 2022 and play the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, the following season.

Also, games against Boise State, Colorado State, Portland State and Eastern Michigan have been added to future schedules. 

That's a strong hint of Michigan-related games for the Huskies over the next decade, beginning with the upcoming trip to face Michigan in Ann Arbor on September 11 this fall.

The UW and Michigan State haven't played in nearly a quarter of a century, since a Jim Lambright-coached team beat the Spartans 51-23 in the 1997 Aloha Ball. 

The Huskies lead the series 2-1, losing to Michigan State 27-11 to begin a 1-9 season in 1969 and opening against the Spartans the following year in Seattle with Sonny Sixkiller leading them to a memorable 42-16 victory.

These schools initially had agreed to meet in 2028 and 2031 but were able to move up the games.

In chronological order, Washington's newly-arranged games are as follows:

Sept. 10, 2022: Portland State at Washington
Sept. 17, 2022: Michigan State at Washington
Sept. 2, 2023: Boise State at Washington
Sept. 16, 2023: Washington at Michigan State
Sept. 7, 2024: Eastern Michigan at Washington
Aug. 30, 2025: Colorado State at Washington
Sept. 9, 2028: Michigan at Washington
Sept. 8, 2029: Boise State at Washington

Ohio State will visit Husky Stadium in three seasons and host the Huskies in 2025. The previous coaching stop for the late and legendary coach Don James, Kent State, plays the UW for the first time in 2022. Boise State, ex-Husky coach Chris Petersen's former employer, visits Husky Stadium in 2023 and 2029. Petersen's alma mater, UC Davis, plays in Seattle in 2025. Tulsa and the UW meet for the first time in 2023.

The Huskies' future non-conference games are as follows:



2022:
Sept. 3 vs. Kent State
Sept. 10 vs. Portland State
Sept. 17 vs. Michigan State

2023:
Sept. 2 vs. Boise State
Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa
Sept. 16 at Michigan State

2024:
Aug. 31 vs. Weber State
Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State

2025:
Aug. 30 vs. Colorado State
Sept. 6 vs. UC Davis
Sept. 13 at Ohio State

2026:
Sept. 5, 12 or 19 vs. Eastern Washington

2027:
Sept. 4 vs. Fresno State

2028:
Sept. 2 or 16 vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 9 vs. Michigan

2029
Sept. 8 vs. Boise State

Husky Stadium at dusk.
Football

Husky Home Game Against Michigan Gets Rescheduled — But Not Until 2028

Jordan Lolohea and Ryan Bowman arrive at practice.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Jordan Lolohea Is Man on New Mission

Emeka Megwa is a Husky.
Recruiting

Scoutlook: New Commit Emeka Megwa Resembles a Guy Named Dillon

Emeka Megwa
Recruiting

Huskies Add Megwa, Another Big Texas Running Back

Screen Shot 2019-08-23 at 12.50.14 PM
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Murao Still Remains Gift-Wrapped, Poised to Play

Emeka Megwa's college decision is coming on Thursday.
Recruiting

Texas RB to Make Decision on Thursday; Huskies May be the Leader

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is ready to market himself.
Football

NCAA Gives Go Ahead for NIL — and ZTF Is Ready to Talk Business

Rich Camarillo is possibly the UW's greatest punter ever.
Husky Legends

Fair Catch: When the Huskies' Greatest Punter Saw Don James One Last Time