4th and Inches: One More Look at the UCLA Game

The same problems that have plagued the University of Washington football team throughout this season reappeared once more during its 24-17 weekend loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Coach Jimmy Lake previously emphasized turnovers as a sticking point during the bye week, however the Huskies went on to lose the turnover battle yet again by a 2-0 margin.

UW starting quarterback Dylan Morris threw a pair of interceptions against the Bruins, giving him a conference-leading 8 this season.

Between the picks, Morris connected with wide receiver Rome Odunze for a second-quarter touchdown pass covering 26 yards to pull the Huskies within 17-10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Morris led the UW on a 90-yard touchdown drive, scoring himself on a 1-yard sneak to tie things at 17.

Yet Morris had what looked like a game-tying touchdown throw to Jalen McMillan turn into his second interception in the closing minutes. McMillan beat his defender deep on a post route but the ball was severely under-thrown.

UCLA (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) then ran out the clock, making the Huskies a loser for the fourth time in six outings, and second time in three league games.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller, our football analysts, review what happened on Saturday night at Husky Stadium. You can access the podcast above and below.

